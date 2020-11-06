SI.com
What To Expect from Georgia vs. Florida

Jeremiah Stoddard

In a tough 10-game all-SEC schedule, it can be challenging for players to keep themselves ready to go each week. Junior running back James Cook said, "You just need to take care of your body and be ready whenever they need you.”

That is not something they need help with this week. With Georgia traveling to Jacksonville to play Florida, every player that is cleared to play will give it all they have because they know how the importance of the game.

Commenting on the potentially different environment this year, head coach Kirby Smart said, “It will be interesting to see the dynamic of the crowd and whether it feels different than traditional Georgia-Florida games. We’ll see.”

What should we expect to see from Georgia this week on offense?

Georgia has opened the playbook up a little more each week aside from last Saturday's against Kentucky. The plan for Kentucky was what the coaching staff felt was best. While Georgia will likely need to throw the ball more against Florida, another heavy dose of the running game should also be expected.

Why? As Cook said, “Whoever leads in rushing will win the game. We’re just looking to come in, dominate and do what we do.”

Most Georgia fans already know that whoever runs the ball more effectively has won this game in recent seasons.

Another reason for this particular game plan is because of the uncertain availability of wide receiver George Pickens. He is dealing with an upper extremity injury and it is expected to be a pain-tolerance issue this week. Smart stated, “We need him to be at his best for us to be where we need to be offensively.”

Again, Georgia will need to throw the ball more against Florida because they will need to score more than 14-points if they want to win.

What should we expect to see from Georgia this week on defense?

Florida has one of the best offenses in the SEC, and it will be hard to slow the Gators down. The key to stopping Florida is limiting the number of yards tight end Kyle Pitts gets after the catch and putting pressure on quarterback Kyle Trask.

Florida will stretch the defense out and force one-on-one situations to help get players like Pitts the ball in space. Georgia will keep a close eye on where Pitts lines up and adjust the coverage appropriately.

A question that everyone has for Smart is who will cover Pitts. The expected answer? It depends on where Pitts lines up.

Smart said, “It’s not a matter of, ‘Oh, we’re going to put this guy to cover him or we’re going to put this guy in to cover him.’ It depends on where he is. If we have a chance to get a player we think matches up better against him, then we try to do that, but you can’t do that for all calls.”

While getting pressure on Trask will look different because nose tackle Jordan Davis is injured, Georgia will still be able to make Trask uncomfortable. The Bulldogs will likely play young players like defensive tackle Jalen Carter more than they have this season and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt could slide over to cover for Davis. However, Davis might be able to play some this week. Smart said, “I think he can play a role in the game.”

Another player to keep an eye on will be linebacker Azeez Ojulari. He is having an outstanding year, and will be going against an offensive line to which he matches up well.

If Georgia gets pressure on Trask, this will help a secondary that will be without safety Richard LeCounte and give them the best chance to win.

