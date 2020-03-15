Georgia Football: Sophomore Surge Set for Travon Walker

Travon Walker entered Georgia as a 5-star defensive tackle and the 24th ranked player overall in the 2019 signing class, and it didn't take long for him to flash at Georgia.

Walker finished as a member of the Freshman All-SEC team and was the co-winner of Defensive Newcomer of the Year at Georgia. He would have likely played in every game last season if it hadn't been for a hand injury suffered against Tennessee that caused him to miss two games.

He's an insanely athletic individual, at 6'5, 290 pounds he covered kicks as a true freshman. Something I asked Kirby Smart about after Murray State.

"It's our standard man. It's what we do. We don't fake it. We live it. We open our season with a meeting about special teams. I don't miss a special teams meeting, I may miss something, but I don't miss a special teams meeting because it's too important for our players to see me in there and know they are going to be held accountable before they ever play on offense and defense they play special teams. When you can do that, then I can trust you to play on offense or defense."

Needless to say, Smart and his staff now trust Travon Walker to play on a down to down basis. Which is why the former five-star is set to have a sophomore surge in 2020.

Smart spoke after the Auburn game and said that Walker was one of the best football players on the team and it was their job as coaches to get him onto the field more often. Well, in 2020 with the departure of Tyler Clark and Michael Barnett, there should be ample opportunity for Walker to be on the field.

Travon Walker in SECCG

In limited snaps last season, playing mostly on third down, Walker notched 3.5 TFLs and 2.5 sacks, tying for second on the team.

I would imagine with his athletic ability he will play all across the defensive line in 2020. Whether it's in a three-technique position or defensive end, he will make an impact.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.