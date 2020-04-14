Georgia Football: Sophomore Surge - Nakobe Dean

I know what you're thinking. Of course, Nakobe Dean is going to have a breakout sophomore year. Not only was he the nation's No. 1 linebacker in the 2019 signing class, but he played exceptionally well as a true freshman a year ago.

But just how good will Nakobe Dean be in his sophomore season at Georgia? Well, the sky's the limit honestly. We've compared him to Roquan Smith on the Bulldog Maven before, and so far he's ahead of Smith in terms of career trajectory. Smith appeared in 10 of 14 contests as a true freshman, racking up 20 tackles in 2015. Dean, on the other hand, played in all 14 contests, spelled Monty Rice on third downs, made 25 tackles a year ago and was one of two winners of the newcomer of the year award for the defense.

So, saying he's due for a similar year two as Roquan Smith — team-high 95 tackes along with 5.0 TFLS — is not out of reach for Dean. Like Smith, Nakobe Dean is the epitome of a sideline to sideline linebacker. His speed and coverage ability is what got him on the field in 2019. As a true freshman, he was used on 3rd downs for a variety of things. Whether as an effective blitzer or coverage backer, Dean's impact was felt early and often.

Though he had a season-high six tackles against Kentucky last season, the nation really got to see what he was capable of against Auburn. Due to the Tigers' propensity to spread teams out and play fast, Dean saw a bump in playing time and delivered. Georgia's defense was left on the field for the majority of the second half and Dean's added depth allowed them to get a stop when they absolutely needed it late in the fourth quarter.

When the game was on the line on 4th & 10, it was Georgia's true freshmen that entered the game. Travon Walker, Nakobe Dean, and Tyrique Stevenson all played a pivotal role in that game-clinching sack. Walker was credited with the sack, but it was Stevenson and Dean that were in lockstep with both check down players forcing Bo Nix to hold on to the ball.

Now, with Tae Crowder gone due to graduation, Dean will be featured alongside Rice in what could be one of the best linebacking tandems in the SEC.

The mechanical engineering major lives with fellow five star, Nolan Smith and has settled in nicely in Athens. Look for a great year two out of both Bulldogs.

