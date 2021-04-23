Spring Position Review: Defensive Line

Georgia Football is loaded at defensive line once again. The familiar players performed well this spring, but a few younger players started to step up.

If there's one area Georgia Football never seems to worry about, it's the defensive line. Year in and year out, the Bulldogs field the most dominant group of defensive linemen in the SEC.

The 2021 season should be no different. In fact, this year's group might be the best of the Kirby Smart era. Spring camp didn't yield any big surprises personnel-wise, but it did reveal a lot about which roles certain players will fill.

Defensive End

DE1: Travon Walker

DE2: Jalen Carter

DE3: Marlin Dean

DE4: Tramel Walthour

DE5: Bill Norton

Early in spring camp, head coach Kirby Smart said Walker was replacing Malik Herring and Azeez Ojulari. That's a huge leap in responsibilities for a junior who hasn't started a game yet. However, Smart and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning clearly believe Walker is ready for the job.

What does that responsibility look like schematically? If the G-Day game is any indication, he will play all over the defensive line.

Walker is Georgia's best pass-rushing lineman, so he's going to play on the edge very often. On occasion, Georgia will use overload formations featuring Walker and another edge rusher on the same side of the defensive line. At other times, he will line up in the interior in 2-4-5 formations.

Behind Walker is a multitude of options, starting with Carter. The sophomore will play most of his snaps in the interior and periodically play on the edge. We saw a little bit of that last year and during the G-Day game.

Dean, Walthour and Norton will also back up Walker. Dean is a freshman who played extensively in the G-Day game. Walthour is a junior and he was a solid reserve defensive end last year. Norton played on the second-team defense Saturday and had an impressive showing.

Defensive Tackle

DT1: Devonte Wyatt

DT2: Jalen Carter

DT3: Zion Logue

DT4: Warren Brinson

DT5: Julian Rochester

Wyatt was one of two Bulldogs linemen who surprisingly decided to return for an extra year. He's coming off his best season in which he started all 10 games. Wyatt is an underrated player and his pass-rushing prowess doesn't get mentioned enough. He isn't going to lead the Bulldogs in sacks, but Wyatt overpowers pass-blocks and forces quarterbacks to make quick decisions.

Carter would be a starter anywhere else in the country. He constantly makes eye-popping plays because of how strong and athletic he is. That was the story for him as a freshman and it continued in the G-Day game. While Carter is listed as a backup at defensive end and tackle, most of his reps will come in the interior.

Nose Guard

N1: Jordan Davis

N2: Nazir Stackhouse

N3: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Davis was the other surprise return. After three stellar seasons in Athens, everyone thought the 340-pounder was ready for the NFL. He's the most dominant defensive lineman in the conference, especially against the run. Davis takes pride in drawing double-team blocks that allow his teammates to get to the ball-carrier faster.

One of the reasons why Davis returned is because he wants to become an every-down player. That work begins this summer in the weight room. Davis's goal is to lose some weight while maintaining his power.

Georgia really doesn't have a backup for Davis. Usually, the defense plays in a 2-4-5 look when he's not on the field. Stackhouse and Ingram-Dawkins are competing for the right to start at nose guard next season. In the event Davis gets injured, one of them will take his place.

You May Also Like

Sophomore Surge: Update on Year 2 Spring Standouts

Why Some Draft Experts Don't Love Eric Stokes

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.