Position Review: Who Replaces Ojulari?

One of Georgia's goals on defense is to create havoc. That starts with having great edge-rushing outside linebackers.

Georgia Football loves to blitz. You don't need Dawgs Daily to tell you that. Just watch some film and you'll see the Bulldogs send extra defenders into the backfield every down.

In Georgia's defense, no position rushes the quarterback more than outside linebacker. This spring, the Bulldogs broke in two new starters and attempted to replenish depth at the position. How did that go?

Depth Chart

OLB1: Adam Anderson

OLB2: Nolan Smith

OLB3: MJ Sherman

OLB4: Chaz Chambliss

OLB5: Robert Beal

OLB6: Matthew Brown

You would be hard-pressed to find a better pass rusher in the SEC than Adam Anderson. Despite not starting a single game in 2020, he ended the year with five sacks. Most of his snaps came on passing downs, so clearly the coaches think highly of his pass-rushing ability.

Anderson will do more than just rush quarterbacks this season. He spent spring camp working to become Georgia's do-it-all outside linebacker. That was evident during the G-Day Game where he started dropping back into pass coverage from the edge more often. On occasion, Anderson lined up in the second level, replacing one of the inside linebackers.

If the G-Day Game is any indication, Smith is Georgia's primary edge rusher. While Anderson was busy adding jobs to his resume this spring, Smith worked on honing his edge-rushing skills. He already has five sacks and 36 hurries through two seasons as a backup.

The third spot on the outside linebacker depth chart is still up for grabs. Sherman missed the spring after undergoing shoulder surgery. He was one of Georgia's best recruits in the 2020 class and he reportedly impressed the coaches during fall camp. However, Georgia was just too deep at OLB for Sherman to receive meaningful playing time.

Beal is a senior and was once a rising star on Georgia's defense, but he couldn't maintain a spot near the top of the depth chart. However, former Bulldog Azeez Ojulari has faith in Beal, saying he expects Beal to make big plays in 2021.

Chambliss started and played extensively on the red team defense during the G-Day Game. He ended the day with one tackle, but he was difficult to block all afternoon. His is certainly a name to watch during fall camp.

One player who wasn't listed but is worth mentioning is Rian Davis. He's listed as an inside linebacker and he started at the position for the red team at the G-Day Game. However, Davis played several snaps at the edge in a three-point stance.

That is something to keep an eye on as Georgia's inside linebackers typically blitz (or show blitz) from the interior. Could Davis play double-duty in the future?

