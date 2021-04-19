Spring Position Review: Quarterbacks

With spring over, Dawgs Daily looks at Georgia's quarterback room and how the group progressed over the last month.

Georgia Football's passing game stole the show during the G-Day Game, much like it did all throughout the spring.

The Bulldogs finally exit a spring with clear direction and optimism at the quarterback position. No stressful quarterback controversy or lack of depth behind a starter this year. Georgia knows who it's starting quarterback is while also having firm confidence in the future.

Depth Chart

QB1: J.T. Daniels

QB2: Carson Beck

QB3: Stetson Bennett

QB4: Brock Vandagriff

J.T. Daniels is Georgia's undisputed starting quarterback. For the first time in the Kirby Smart era, the Bulldogs entered and exited a spring knowing exactly would start behind center on opening day.

Daniels, who was already playing stellar, looked even better during the G-Day Game. The confidence he has in himself and his teammates makes building chemistry with receives an easy task. That was most on display with Daniels' connections with freshman wideout Adonai Mitchell. The tandem connected seven times for 105 yards and one touchdown.

Daniels has seemingly corrected the negative parts of his game as well. He looked more comfortable in the pocket and he cut out the bad mechanics that plagued him on deep passes last year. Dawgs Daily has predicted a special season out of Daniels, and what we saw in the spring only reinforced that belief.

If you wrote off Carson Beck when Brock Vandagriff committed, the G-Day game had to have been a surprise. Beck reportedly out-performed the newcomer all spring and that culminated with him throwing 31 passes during the final scrimmage.

Beck clearly has a better understanding of Todd Monken's offense and he looked very good throwing out of the pocket. Beck is still far from a finished project as evident by the multiple overthrown passes. He also needs to scan the field better. Both issues led to a rather embarrassing interception during the G-Day Game.

The redshirt freshman is clearly ahead of Vandagriff however. The Prince Avenue product only threw nine passes Saturday, though he was accurate and he proved capable of making plays with his legs. However, it's obvious that he's behind Beck in his understanding of the offense and his chemistry with receivers.

If Vandagriff was closer to Beck in those departments, there would have been a true freshman quarterback duel during the scrimmage. Unless Vandagriff grows immensely during fall camp, he'll likely redshirt this season and only play during extreme blowouts.

The good news for Vandagriff and Beck is that they have a whole year to develop because Daniels has a firm grip on the starting job. Vandagriff is too talented to stay behind Beck for long.

