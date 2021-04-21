Spring Position Review: Tight End

The tight end revival reaches Georgia football in 2021. The catalyst is Darnell Washington, but he's joined by two capable teammates.

If you're one of the Georgia Football fans who has been yearning for the team to make better use of tight ends, you'll finally get your wish in 2021.

The tight end room is stacked and offensive coordinator Todd Monken is clearly making the position a priority. He started to show that late in 2020, especially during the Peach Bowl.

Depth Chart

TE1: Darnell Washington

TE2: John FitzPatrick

TE3: Brock Bowers

TE4: Ryland Goede

TE5: Brett Seither

The discussion of Georgia's tight ends has to begin with Darnell Washington. Much of the offense is built around the giant athlete and the mismatches he creates. If his sheer size doesn't make him hard to cover, his receiving skills do.

Despite weighing 280 lbs., Washington moves like a wide receiver. He's a capable route runner so he's able to make the most of the physical mismatches. You won't see a defender be in a good position against him very often. All of that was on Display during the G-Day Game when he caught four passes for 84 yards with one touchdown.

Washington also puts his superior size to good use in the running game. He's a good blocker at the line of scrimmage, and his athleticism leads to him making more blocks downfield.

Filling the H-back role is John FitzPatrick and Brock Bowers. FitzPatrick is a junior who is coming off a pretty good season. He caught 10 passes and reached the end zone once. Most of his catches will come on check-downs, but he might be a go-to receiver in short-yardage situation.

Bowers is the newcomer and he's the smallest of Georgia's three feature tight ends, though he has room to grow. He's also the most athletic tight end on the team. Bowers has a very high ceiling as a dynamic playmaker capable of making catches all over the field.

How quickly he reaches that ceiling is the question. He reportedly had a very good spring and he played well in the G-Day Game, catching three passes for 37 yards. Count on Bowers contributing early this season.

