Offensive Line Begins to Form with Justin Shaffer Decision

At least one upperclassman from Georgia football's 2020 offensive line is returning.

With Justin Shaffer's decision to return for an extra season, we can start predicting what Georgia's starting offensive line will look like when the Bulldogs play Clemson on September 4.

*Editor's Note: Though there's still a decision pending with offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, we are going to approach this conversation under the assumption that he is set to return*

Left Tackle

There are a couple of possibilities at left tackle as of right now. Jamaree Salyer started at the position for most of the season, but he moved to right guard in the Peach Bowl allowing Xavier Truss to get the start at LT instead.

This new combination had mixed results to say the least. But they were wrestling with a loaded box that showed formations Georgia wasn't used to watching on film. Very few teams will load the box against Georgia in 2021, so perhaps we shouldn't judge the o-line from the Peach Bowl too harshly.

One of those possibilities may be taken away, however, if Salyer forgoes his senior year and chooses the NFL Draft.

Additionally, Georgia has two immensely talented tackle prospects in Amarius Mims and Broderick Jones that very well could win the job at left tackle. As of right now, headed into spring practice this is one of the battleground spots on this roster.

Starter: Xavier Truss, Broderick Jones, Amarius Mims.

Left Guard

Because of Shaffer's announcement, Georgia now knows its starting left guard is returning for another year. Shaffer, a senior, is allowed to return because of the free year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to all players because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shaffer played well in 2020, but his play did leave a little to be desired. An extra year could do wonders for his NFL Draft stock, which wasn't very high after this past season. Head coach Kirby Smart wouldn't have re-recruited Shaffer back to the team if he didn't plan on using him in 2021.

Starter: Justin Shaffer

Center

This is the first of three positions that are difficult to truly predict at the moment because they hinge on Salyer's impending decision.

Warren Ericson started Georgia's last two games at center after Trey Hill underwent surgery last month. Ericson played pretty well in place of Hill, especially against Missouri when he helped open up highways for the running backs to cruise through.

Ericson is also one of Georgia's better interior linemen overall and there is another player possibly more suited to play center in Sedrick Van Pran-Granger. Because he has a solid body of work to judge, Ericson gets the nod over Van Pran-Granger at the moment, but...

Starter: Warren Ericson or Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

Right Guard

Salyer leaving for the NFL will ultimately move Ericson to right guard. Ericson really is one of Georgia's best interior linemen. He's earned a starting job somewhere and the team is high on Van Pran-Granger at center. Ericson will start at right guard if Salyer vacates the position.

However, Georgia would love to have Salyer back for one more year. He adds even more senior leadership to a maturing offensive line. Right guard is perhaps the position Salyer is better suited for in Offensive line coach Matt Luke's system.

Starter: Jamaree Salyer

Right Tackle

Georgia has a lot of talent at tackle, but Warren McClendon is the player who stands out above all at right tackle at the moment. McClendon started nine games this past season and played on 82-percent of Georgia's snaps, including every snap in four games.

Considering Georgia played an SEC-only regular-season schedule in 2020, that is a huge deal. McClendon knows what SEC football in the trenches looks like better than Owen Condon, Broderick Jones, Amarius Mims, and Tate Ratledge.

Starter: Warren McClendon