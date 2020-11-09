SI.com
Stetson Bennett Questionable for Saturday

Kobe Wharton

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart revealed in his press conference Monday that quarterback Stetson Bennett is “day-to-day” with a AC sprain of his shoulder. It appeared that Bennett was injured Saturday against Florida on his only touchdown pass of the day. It came on the same play that wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was injured. Bennett delivered a strike to Rosemy-Jacksaint, who took a questionable late hit from a Gators defender. Bennett ran back to the locker room as discomfort in his throwing shoulder could visibly be seen. 

It seemed to be short-lived as Bennett ran back from the locker room after getting checked out, and missed only one offensive possession. Smart relayed to the media that Bennett received a shot from the training staff while in the locker room, then returned to play. 

Bennett then came out of the game in the third quarter after an interception. This time, it appeared his removal from the game was performance-based. The camera showed Smart talking on the sideline to the former walk-on quarterback. It seemed as if Smart was letting him know that the Bulldogs had to go with someone else because of his poor performance against the Gators: 5-for-16, 78 yards, one touchdown, one interception.

The injury to Bennett could leave an opening for the other quarterbacks to play this Saturday against the Missouri Tigers. A lot of Georgia fans are hoping to see someone different at the position for the rest of the season. Smart was also asked, “If Stetson is healthy to go this week, will he start?” Smart grinned and replied, “That’s a really good question. I’ll have to let you know after practice this week.” 

Might this be an opening for some players that haven’t had a chance? Because of the way Smart likes to dodge comments about the quarterback situations, we likely won’t know until moments before kickoff Saturday in Columbia, MO.

Smart mentioned that "all three quarterbacks will get reps with Bennett unable to throw Monday" in practice. Those three are D'Wan Mathis, JT Daniels and Carson Beck. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Evan Crowell
Evan Crowell

In my opinion I think Mathis gives this team the best chance to win right now. All they need is someone to bridge them from now to Vandagriff and Mathis is that guy I believe. Some of the Daniels stuff makes me nervous and I think if Mathis gets some games under his belt he can showcase how talented he really is.

