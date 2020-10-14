Will Georgia's Historic Streak Be Broken?

Over the last 17 games, the University of Georgia is allowing just 68.19 rushing yards per game. It's a mark that's by far the nation's best. Though over that period, that's not the most impressive statistic from the Georgia defense.

Georgia hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown to a running back in 18 football games. Not a single one.

The last running back to find the endzone against the Bulldogs was Josh Jacobs in the 2018 SEC Championship game. And as the Dawgs head to Tuscaloosa for Saturday's matchup against the Crimson Tide, the streak is facing its biggest test yet.

Najee Harris leads the nation with ten rushing touchdowns already through just three games this season, including five last week against Ole Miss alone.

Despite being mentioned in the same breath as backs like Jonathan Taylor, D'Andre Swift, and JK Dobbins before the 2020 NFL Draft, Harris elected to return to college to the surprise of many. Now, he's the consensus top running back in the SEC, and many would make the case he's the top back available in the upcoming NFL Draft, either him or Travis Etienne from Clemson.

However, the most daunting factor for Georgia heading into this game is that Alabama's biggest weapon may not even be Harris. The Crimson Tide have three of the top seven receivers in terms of yardage in the SEC.

Jaylen Waddle - 396 yards - 3rd in SEC

Devonta Smith - 316 yards - 5th in SEC

John Metchie II - 298 yards - 7th in SEC

Metchie is averaging an astounding 27.09 yards per reception, which leads the conference. It's genuinely a juggernaut offense that Georgia is tasked with containing on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. And it's lead by a quarterback, Mac Jones, who's completing a staggering 79.52% of his passes through three games this season.

As for their offensive line, Alabama has allowed just two sacks on the season, and they are third in the conference with 175.33 rushing yards per game. To say it's going to be the biggest test of the year for this defense is a vast understatement.

