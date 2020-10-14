SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Will Georgia's Historic Streak Be Broken?

Brooks Austin

Over the last 17 games, the University of Georgia is allowing just 68.19 rushing yards per game. It's a mark that's by far the nation's best. Though over that period, that's not the most impressive statistic from the Georgia defense.

Georgia hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown to a running back in 18 football games. Not a single one.

The last running back to find the endzone against the Bulldogs was Josh Jacobs in the 2018 SEC Championship game. And as the Dawgs head to Tuscaloosa for Saturday's matchup against the Crimson Tide, the streak is facing its biggest test yet.

Najee Harris leads the nation with ten rushing touchdowns already through just three games this season, including five last week against Ole Miss alone.

Despite being mentioned in the same breath as backs like Jonathan Taylor, D'Andre Swift, and JK Dobbins before the 2020 NFL Draft, Harris elected to return to college to the surprise of many. Now, he's the consensus top running back in the SEC, and many would make the case he's the top back available in the upcoming NFL Draft, either him or Travis Etienne from Clemson.

However, the most daunting factor for Georgia heading into this game is that Alabama's biggest weapon may not even be Harris. The Crimson Tide have three of the top seven receivers in terms of yardage in the SEC.

  • Jaylen Waddle - 396 yards - 3rd in SEC
  • Devonta Smith - 316 yards - 5th in SEC
  • John Metchie II - 298 yards - 7th in SEC

Metchie is averaging an astounding 27.09 yards per reception, which leads the conference. It's genuinely a juggernaut offense that Georgia is tasked with containing on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. And it's lead by a quarterback, Mac Jones, who's completing a staggering 79.52% of his passes through three games this season.

As for their offensive line, Alabama has allowed just two sacks on the season, and they are third in the conference with 175.33 rushing yards per game. To say it's going to be the biggest test of the year for this defense is a vast understatement.

 You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Know Your Enemy: Georgia vs. Alabama

Georgia and Alabama are the only remaining undefeated teams in the SEC and they meet Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia vs. Alabama Series History

Georgia football travels to Tuscaloosa this Saturday for the 70th all-time meeting with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs trail 40-25-4.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

How Does Georgia Finish the 2021 Recruiting Class?

Georgia has 15 commitments in the 2021 recruiting class with room to add some of the nation's top remaining players in the class of 2021. So, how do they finish?

Brooks Austin

by

Jonathan Williams

Live Updates: Tennessee vs Georgia

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs host No. 14 Tennessee on Saturday in Athens. Tune in as we give you the live updates from the game.

Brooks Austin

by

Jonathan Williams

MVP's from Georgia's win over Tennessee

Georgia improved to 3-0 Saturday with a 44-21 victory over Tennessee. The Bulldogs scored 27 unanswered points in the second half.

Kyle Funderburk

Grading Georgia's performance against Tennessee

Georgia football defeated Tennessee 44-21 with a dominant first half. The Bulldogs outscored the Volunteers 27-0 in the last 30 minutes.

Kyle Funderburk

by

brent.wilson

The Good, Bad and Ugly From Georgia's Win Over Tennessee

Georgia had a rough start to the game against Tennessee Saturday afternoon, but closed out with a dominant second half. Here's the Good, bad, and ugly.

Brooks Austin

by

brent.wilson

Defensive players to watch vs. Tennessee

Georgia football is already in mid-season form on defense. The Bulldogs play Tennessee and its improved offense this Saturday.

Kyle Funderburk

Score Predictions - Tennessee vs Georgia

As the University of Georiga gets set to take on Tennessee in Athen Saturday afternoon, we bring you our weekly score predictions.

Brooks Austin

Weather to Play Major Roll, Who Does it Favor?

With heavy rain expected to be in town due to Hurricane Delta arriving in the gulf, who does the wet surface favor? And how will each team handle it?

Brooks Austin