Georgia Football: TE Depth Chart Review

The University of Georgia has undergone quite a lot of turnover during this offseason, with the offense bearing the brunt of those losses. Four offensive linemen from last season, gone. The starting running back and quarterback, gone. Lawrence Cager, gone.

However, no position — apart from quarterback obviously — has lost more of a percentage of production from a year ago than Tight End. Charlie Woerner and Eli Wolf accounted for all but one of the receptions from the tight end position in 2019.

The good news for Georgia fans, however, they've changed offenses and they sure have changed athletic profiles at the position heading into 2020. Today, we take a look at the three tight ends that will be in the mix this fall.

On roster

John Fitzpatrick

Headed into his redshirt sophomore year, Fitzpatrick was probably looking towards the 2020 season as his potential break out year. At 6'6, 230 pounds he's the prototypical end of the line tight end, something that though was extremely valuable in prior installments of the Georgia offense, may no longer be a required trait.

Fitzpatrick is cut from the same physical build as a guy like Charlie Woerner. He's big and physical and could be in store for early playing time along with our next tight end, as Darnell Washington gets acquainted with life in college.

Tre' McKitty

Since the days of Orson Charles running amuck in opponent's defensive backfield, Georgia hasn't had an athlete at the Tight End position that can do damage after the catch. Sure, they've had pass catchers, but for almost a decade they've gone without a player in the middle of the field that can do damage carrying the football.

Tre' McKitty is as explosive as you can find at the TE position. At times Florida State seemed they would do anything just to get him the ball, whether it be screen passes or playing him in the slot. And then times they would go series, even games, without a target or a presence in the gameplan. Which may have been part of the reason he elected to leave FSU.

Darnell Washington

TE, Darnell Washington

There's quite literally no telling how Todd Monken and the Georgia coaching staff will choose to use Darnell Washinton. At 6'7.5, 265 pounds Washington ran just about every route in high school. From lining up outside and taking tunnel screen's 70-yards, to playing in the slot and jumping over safeties and linebackers for 50/50 balls.

At the very least, you'll likely see the big target used in the Redzone early in his career due to the fact that there are very few that can jump with Washington.

There have been questions already about his ability to separate in one of one situation in college against SEC defenders, however, it may not matter with how physically imposing he is.

One thing is for certain, he will likely be featured early in his Georgia career.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.