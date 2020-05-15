Georgia Football Team Sets Semester GPA Record

The Georgia Football program has seen a bit of a resurgence under since Kirby Smart's arrival in 2016. They made their first national championship appearance since 1981, they've recruited at an all-time high, and sent a record seven players to the NFL Draft in each of the last two years.

The record-setting hasn't stopped on the field, however, as they've just set the record for the highest semester GPA for the football team ever with a cumulative GPA of 3.02.

Even new arrivals such as Kendall Milton have achieved excellence in the classroom, making the Dean's List in his first semester of college.

To be named a presidential scholar, students must have achieved during the preceding semester a grade point average of 4.00 and received no unsatisfactory grades and no incomplete grades. Students who are not named a Presidential Scholar in a given semester will be named to the Dean's List if they have achieved during the preceding semester a grade point average greater than or equal to 3.50 and received no grades below a B (3.0), no unsatisfactory grades, and no incomplete grades.

Smart has been adamant about recruiting the "Right guys" in the upcoming classes. As 2020 signee Ladd McConkey told Dawgs Daily in a recent interview, Smart is looking for players that will handle their business in the classroom:

"He (Coach Smart) was sitting there explaining everything to me, saying how he wanted guys with high character that he wouldn't have to worry about skipping class or making bad decisions, good athletes that he could rely on and that's what he saw me as. It was definitely an awesome experience."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.