Georgia is set to host No. 7 Auburn for their season opener this weekend. UGA announced their decision to comply with the rest of college football and limit seating to 20%-25% capacity. That decreased quantity of supply along with the always high demand for tickets has put prices through the roof.

Of course, prices will always be inflated anytime two top-ten teams face off on primetime TV, but these aren't your normal every-year prices.

Taking a look at some secondary ticket market's prices, StubHub's lowest-priced ticket is currently at $225 for 600-level seats. But, in order to get that "deal", you have to buy a set of four.

The lowest-priced set of three tickets are priced at $648 per. There are no listings for singles or pairs of tickets.

While these prices are still absurd for a regular-season game, they are still ways off from prices from Georgia's matchup last year with Notre Dame.

On the Sunday before the game, the average ticket prices for Georgia-Notre Dame tickets were $611 each.

Secondary market prices for Georgia's lesser-coveted home games aren't much better. The lowest-priced set of four tickets for the Tennessee and Mississippi State games are hanging around $200 per.

The lowest-priced set of four for Georgia's season finale against Vanderbilt are priced at $145 each. For now at least, prices could rise even further as the season progresses.

