Former Georgia Football RB, Todd Gurley passes physical with Falcons

Brent Wilson

On March 19, the Los Angeles Rams released Todd Gurley in an attempt to free up some salary cap space by not having to pay Gurley his guaranteed $10.5 million. One day later, the Falcons decided to roll the dice and sign the 25-year-old running back.

While most Bulldogs and Falcons fans were ecstatic to hear that Gurley would be returning closer to home, many analysts have pumped the breaks on the excitement due to his injury history. During the 2019 offseason, Gurley was diagnosed with arthritis in his knee. That injury seemingly slowed him down last season, totaling career-low numbers in both carries and yards.

The injury may be a thing Gurley has to deal with throughout the remainder of his career, but this offseason, he has seemed to make multiple cases for himself to prove that he is capable of returning to his normal production. 

First, the Atlanta Falcons Twitter account has posted a couple of clips of Gurley going through intense leg workouts.

If that wasn't enough, Adam Schefter has now reported that Todd Gurley passed his physical with the Falcons and will be ready for offseason workouts.

After three seasons at Georgia, Gurley was picked by the Rams in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Since then, he has rushed for just over 5,400 yards and nearly 60 TDs. He'll be looking to improve on his numbers with his new team.

