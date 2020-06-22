DawgsDaily
Georgia Football's Todd Monken Named No. 1 Assistant Coaching Hire of Offseason

Brooks Austin

Georgia's offense has long been a topic of discussion in the Georgia fanbase. As long as many fans can remember, there's been discomfort with the coach that's calling the plays. 

During Kirby Smart's tenure in Athens, it's never been a question of whether or not Smart's defense will hold up, but more so about whether or not the traditional run-first approach was going to be enough to score points in critical football games where you're playing elite offenses. 

So, after four years and a 78.6 winning percentage in Athens, he's finally gone out and made major changes on the offensive side of the football. 

The hiring of former NFL offensive coordinator, Todd Monken has been ranked the No. 1 offseason assistant coaching hire in all of college football by footballscoop.com

Thier reason being a similar storyline with the defending national champion, LSU Tigers. 

Many college football fans will recall, the Tigers were a traditionally run-heavy pro-style offense that ran the football on nearly 60% of their offensive snaps in 2018 on the way to scoring 32.4 PPG. They then hired an NFL passing mind in Joe Brady who possessed a similar skillset and passing game concepts as Monken. 

In 2019, LSU's offense broke copious records on the way to averaging a nation's best 48.1 PPG on offense, throwing the ball on 52% of their offensive snaps. 

It's something we laid out in an article Saturday, acknowledging that after some particularly heartbreaking losses, it appears Kirby Smart has finally shown signs of being willing to change his mindset about the offensive nature required to win a national championship. 

And it's not just Todd Monken either. Buster Faulkner, the former offensive coordinator at Southern Miss is adept in spread systems and creating offenses that win through the air. They are both now on staff in Athens, and they are both going to play a major role in the identity of the offense. 

Not to mention the $1.1M that Monken's going to be making this fall, making him the third highest-paid offensive assistant in all of college football. 

Not to mention the $1.1M that Monken's going to be making this fall, making him the third highest-paid offensive assistant in all of college football.

