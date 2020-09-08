Travon Walker Practicing Through Injured Hand

Thanks to photos from the Sports Information Department at the University of Georgia we have evidence that Travon Walker is practicing through a minor hand injury.

It is not determined whether or not this is precautionary or a new injury to Walker's left hand. If you recall, Walker injured the same left-hand last season and was seen playing in a similar cast on his hand.

Travon Walker entered Georgia as a 5-star defensive tackle and the 24th ranked player overall in the 2019 signing class, and it didn't take long for him to flash at Georgia.

Walker finished as a member of the Freshman All-SEC team and was the co-winner of Defensive Newcomer of the Year at Georgia. He would have likely played in every game last season if it hadn't been for a hand injury suffered against Tennessee that caused him to miss two games.

He's an insanely athletic individual, at 6'5, 290 pounds he covered kicks as a true freshman.

Smart spoke after the Auburn game and said that Walker was one of the best football players on the team and it was their job as coaches to get him onto the field more often. Well, in 2020 with the departure of Tyler Clark and Michael Barnett, there should be ample opportunity for Walker to be on the field.

In limited snaps last season, playing mostly on third down, Walker notched 3.5 TFLs and 2.5 sacks, tying for second on the team.

I would imagine with his athletic ability he will play all across the defensive line in 2020. Whether it's in a three-technique position or defensive end, he will make an impact.

