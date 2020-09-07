SI.com
Travon Walker Says 'Sky is the Limit' For Freshman, Jalen Carter

Brooks Austin

Travon Walker was the talk of the town this time last year along the defensive line. As a freshman, Walker was on the field for several pivotal downs for the 2019 Georgia Bulldogs, including a game-clinching sack against the Auburn Tigers. 

Now, heading into the 2020 football season, there's another freshman that's garnering massive amounts of attention. Jalen Carter. 

Travon Walker spoke to the media Monday about the freshman from Apopka, Florida along with the expectations for the defense this fall 

On competing this year and if they have gotten used to COVID-19 testing…
“So far, the coaches have gotten it to us. They told us we’re going to be tested a lot, so everybody just bought in and did what they need to do. When it comes to that situation, everybody is just doing what they’re told to do.”

On how good he thinks the defense can be…
“I think the sky is the limit for this defense. One thing we’ve really emphasized is our third and short. We need to get a lot better in our third and short game. Coach [Smart] has been preaching about that, and everybody is working to get better.”

On where he is at now physically compared to last season…
“Me, personally, I think I’ve gained a lot of strength from my freshman year, just from recovering from my two wrist injuries. I just think I’m coming off well from this, and the strength staff has done a great job pushing me and helping me develop my strength back.”

On what kind of advice he has given to the freshmen defensive linemen…
“One of my main things I’ve told the young guys, the freshmen rather, is just give it all they’ve got and always give everything you have. That way, nobody can tell you no, that you can’t be on the field with the ones or the twos or whoever.”

On what it is like coming in and competing as a five star without a guaranteed spot…
“Like you said, just knowing that I have to go out and work hard every day, knowing that somebody like me is in front of me. I have to go out every day and make few errors and step up my game. As long as I go out and step up my game, I don’t have to worry about what he’s doing, as long as I’m doing my job.”

On Jalen Carter…
“He’s showing a lot of great things right now. Like I said, the sky is the limit for him, also. He’s a very talented player [who] doesn’t have to be coached a lot because he came in already knowing a lot, so that says a lot about him just alone.”

