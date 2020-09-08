SI.com
Tre' McKitty Questionable for Season Opener vs Arkansas after Minor Surgery

Brooks Austin

Georgia's graduate transfer, Tre' McKitty is now questionable for Georgia's season opener versus Arkansas after sufferring a minor injury in Saturday's scrimmage and undergoing surgery to repair the issue. As first reported by UGAsports.com

The surgery is news to the Georgia community, but Smart mentioned the injury during Saturday's scrimmage in his post-scrimmage press conference. 

Kirby started off by saying “I have been really pleased with Tre’ McKitty. He is tough. He’s physical. He works. He blocks. He catches. He does a good job." The graduate transfer from Florida State was an impressive asset for the Seminoles and looks to have brought the same grit and grind he had in Tallahassee to Athens.

Coach Smart followed that by mentioning McKitty got a little banged up during the scrimmage which resulted in him having to leave about halfway through. "I think he will be fine. To be honest with you, I’m not sure if it is his ankle or his knee. We felt like he would be good. Ron [Courosn] was checking on him." 

Turns out, it was in fact his knee and he is now questionable.

Current updates were also provided on the rest of the tight ends by Kirby after the scrimmage. Freshman, Darnell Washington, has been working on slimming down a good bit. When he first arrived, Coach Smart said Washington weighed around 273 pounds and they want him to get down to about 263 pounds for him to be effective on the field.

It was also mentioned that redshirt freshmen Ryland Goede and Brett Seither were able to take some reps in the scrimmage and they did a good job. The redshirt sophomore, John Fitzpatrick, was also included in those comments. Kirby concluded his discussion on the tight ends by saying "We’re trying to figure out what each one’s skill set is as we endeavor in this offense and try to figure out the best way to use those guys.”

The tight end has been a position that is kind of hit or miss in regards to the amount of production they produce in the passing game for Georgia in the past. With the depth that the Bulldogs have this year and the versatility between all of the players, 2020 could be a bit of a breakout year for the tight ends as a whole.

