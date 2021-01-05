Trey Hill Declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Georgia offensive lineman Trey Hill has officially declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Hill missed the last three games this season because he had his knees scoped and now will test the waters of the professional level.

Hill’s scoping was a pretty good indicator that he was going to declare. Hill did not miss a game this season nor left the South Carolina game prior to having the minor knee surgeries. He was most likely trying to clean up the damage for the NFL Combine this spring, which often plays a big part in the draft stock of offensive lineman.

Hill arrived on campus in 2018 fresh off a selection to the Army All-American Bowl. He made his presence felt in preseason camps and as a result played all 14 games for the Bulldogs as a true freshman. He played extensively against a number of opponents and as a result won the Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

Hill’s truly became a mainstay on the offensive line his sophomore year. He started at center in all 14 games and in seven contests didn’t miss an offensive snap. He was named to the Rimington Award Watch List at the beginning of the season and was named to the All-SEC Second Team. Hill even won the offensive most improved player award for Georgia at the offseason banquet.

This year Hill once again was a key piece to the offensive line. He started eight games at center and in the preseason was named to the watch list for both the Rimington Award and the Outland Trophy. He ended the season once again on the All-SEC Second Team even after missing two games.

