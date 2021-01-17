Tyrique Stevenson Announces Transfer Decision

Former Georgia football defensive back Tyrique Stevenson has made his transfer to Miami official.

In a statement that he released on his social media platforms Saturday night Stevenson said:

“All my life decisions made me who I am today. Having to make another big life-changing decision did not come easy but I feel confident that I am making the best decision for me and my family. I want to thank UGA and the entire football staff for everything they have done for me. I am grateful for the opportunities I encountered while in Athens. I will always cherish the relationships I have built with my brothers for life. With all that being said, I’m excited to announce that I will be completing my academic and athletic career at the University of Miami.”

This came as a shock to a few. Miami was rumored to be landing a Stevenson transfer before he even entered the portal, according to an article published by the Miami Herald. Stevenson was set to be an integral part of what was an already thin Georgia secondary room next season, and now the Bulldogs will be without him too.

Stevenson made the crucial play in the Peach Bowl vs. Cincinnati, batting down a pass at the last moment to end a Bearcat drive and give the Bulldogs the ball. Quarterback JT Daniels led the offense down on the ensuing drive for a field goal to secure the win for Georgia.

