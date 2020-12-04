SI.com
Georgia vs Vanderbilt Game Postponed

Brooks Austin

Georgia's final home game of the season against Vanderbilt has been postponed.

The game was scheduled to take place at Sanford Stadium at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The reason for the postponement has not been made clear. Still, one can assume it has to do with Vanderbilt's team experiencing issues with COVID-19 as well as several players exciting the program following an 0-8 start and their head coach Derek Mason having been fired last Sunday, the day after losing to Missouri.

As further information comes in, Dawgs Daily on SI.com has confirme that Vanderbilt could not reach the required number of scholarship players to play the game. However, this is an arbitrary clause in the SEC guidelines, as we saw Mississippi State elect to travel to Athens two weeks ago and play in a game with only 49 of the 53 required scholarship players making the trip.

Dawgs Daily on SI.com has reached out to the SID department at the University of Georgia for a request for comment, but we have not heard anything back from them at this present moment. We will update you as the story develops.

Update: The SEC has released the following statement.

The Vanderbilt at Georgia football game of December 5 has been postponed due to the Vanderbilt football squad size and position availability falling below roster minimum requirements, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 protocols.

The Vanderbilt at Georgia game will be rescheduled for December 19. Should Georgia qualify for the SEC Championship Game on December 19, the Vanderbilt at Georgia game would be declared a no-contest and Georgia would represent the Eastern Division in the SEC title game.

The SEC's COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

