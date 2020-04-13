Georgia Football Plans Virtual G-Day Featuring Kirby Smart

We received an email from the sports information department this morning regarding the latest plans for Georgia Football's annual G-Day. Which was originally scheduled to take place on April 18th in front of a likely sold-out crowd in Sanford Stadium.

"While the annual G-Day spring football game will not be played at Sanford Stadium next week, the Bulldog program has produced a virtual G-Day plan for Saturday, April 18, presented by Piedmont Healthcare.

The SEC Network will re-broadcast the 2019 matchup between Notre Dame and Georgia starting at 2 p.m. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart will tweet during the game from @KirbySmartUGA as another source of game commentary. In addition, the Bulldog radio crew, including Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, and Chuck Dowdle, will have a Facebook live broadcast as a third-screen experience for fans during the afternoon.

Georgia is scheduled to open its 2020 season versus Virginia in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Sept. 7."

What a ball game to re-air as well. The atmosphere inside of Sanford Stadium was absolutely insane. Most Dawg fans will remember that game for several reasons. The Swift hurdle, the red lights being debuted, the flyover. The J.R. Reed interception on the flea-flicker. A true classic football game. So, though it's not the G-Day game, it's at least a chance to relive one of the better moments from the 2019 Georgia Football season.

