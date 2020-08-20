Warren Ericson got the opportunity to earn his first start against Baylor in the Sugar Bowl to close out the season back in January. He played fairly well with all things considered and entering his Redshirt Sophomore season and is the midst of a position battle with Justin Shaeffer.

He spoke to the media Wednesday and spoke about his experience in the Sugar Bowl and what to expect from the offense this fall.

On what it is like having a new quarterback voice in the huddle…

“We have a lot of talent. All of our quarterbacks are great leaders and they’re all stepping up to the plate. Each person is different and it doesn’t take too much adjustment. We just have to do what we do as an offensive line and just keep them off their backs.”

On what he took away from his opportunity to compete in the Sugar Bowl to bring into this upcoming season…

“I honestly took it as a learning experience. It was a great opportunity and I loved every single second of it. It was definitely a learning experience. Some say I played well and I thank them for that, but I want to focus on the things I did not do well and I want to improve on those. Hopefully the things that I can improve on can be translated to this upcoming season. I want to play fast and I want to continue to just get my fits right. Playing low, leverage, getting my feet right. I just want to get my technique as crisp as possible.”

On if anything changes for the offensive line when a new offensive coordinator comes in…

“I wouldn’t say that it’s too much different for me. Football is football in my view. As far as pass blocking and the techniques, we’ve been able to adjust to them and his offense and he’s done a great job of coming in and teaching his offense and getting in our brains. We just have to go out there and execute.”

According to our sources, Justin Shaeffer is starting at Left Guard as of right now. Though things could change throughout fall camp.

