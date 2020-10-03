Who is Stetson Bennett?

It's been a long-time coming for Stetson Bennett, is commonly referenced to as Mailman.

Bennett got that name from his high school camp days, where he wore the iconic U.S. Postal Service hat while competing on the Elite 11 camp circuit.

According to an article from Bleacher Report back in 2016, Bennett's reason for wearing the hat was so that people could remember him.

"My buddy's father is the mayor of a small town around here, and he's always getting cool things. I saw the hat one day and asked if I could wear it. I first wore it to a camp in Valdosta. I'm not real big or striking physically, but I wanted to have something people would remember me by."

The nickname "Mailman" came along from coaches and other players at the camp. It's stuck with him to this day and is said now more than ever before.

Those camp days led Bennett to take a PWO spot at Georgia, where both of his parents were graduates. As part of the scout team in 2017, Bennett turned heads, most notably in helping the team prepare for Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield ahead of the Rose Bowl. Bennett earned one of four "Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year" awards at the team's post-season gala.

After the 2017 season, Bennett took a detour to play a season at Jones County Junior College in hopes of opening up future opportunities.

Bennett then led his team to a 10-2 season, conference championship, and post-season bowl win before rejoining the Georgia Bulldogs on scholarship as part of the 2019 recruiting class.

The Bulldogs needed some experienced depth behind Jake Fromm, and who else better to bring in a guy who has already been in the system for a season?

Bennett went on to make an appearance in 5 games in 2019, with his most notable performance coming against Murray State, where he threw for 2 TDs and punched one in with his legs as well.

As a junior, Bennett was rarely mentioned as part of the QB race in Athens, heading into the season. Mostly because of the new names the Bulldogs added to the QB room. After Jamie Newman opted out, D'Wan Mathis had some first-half woes, and without JT Daniels having been cleared, Bennett saw his first meaningful playing time at Georgia against Arkansas in week one.

He answered the call, coming up with 211 passing yards on 69% completion and 2 TDs, boosting the Bulldogs to a 37-10 win over the Razorbacks.

Since then, J.T. Daniels has been cleared to play this week against Auburn. But, Bennett has gained the respect of his team and the fanbase, which will likely be enough to earn him the start.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.