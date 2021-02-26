Fourth Georgia WR Headed to NCAA Transfer Portal

According to reports, Georgia wide receiver Tommy Bush is expected to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Dawgs Daily has confirmed that Georgia wide receiver Tommy Bush is expected to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, as first reported by Matt Zenitz of Al.com.

This is the fourth wide receiver from Georgia to enter the portal this offseason. Makiya Tongue, Trey Blount and Matt Landers have all found new homes, and Bush will now make it four.

Georgia remains loaded at the wide receiver position even with the mass exodus at the position.

George Pickens, Kearis Jackson, Jermaine Burton, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Arian Smith, Dominick Blaylock, Justin Robinson and Demetris Robertson all add an experienced presence while young players like Jackson Meeks and Adonai Mitchell from the 2021 signing class are already on campus.

Bush played in three games over three seasons during his time at Georgia. He was sidelined for the 2020 season because of a car accident on campus where according to reports Bush was hit by a vehicle. He will have at least two years of eligibility remaining where he lands.

We will keep you posted on any updates regarding where Bush ultimately ends up signing.

You may also like

Georgia Athletics Department Pushing Chips All In for 2021

Georgia Freshmen Faces: Get to Know David Daniel

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.