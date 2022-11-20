Skip to main content

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Betting Line Opens

As the No.1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs finish their regular season against in state rival Georgia Tech. We take a look at the opening betting lines.

The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Kentucky Wildcats in a defensive effort last Saturday to finish their SEC schedule 8-0 for the 2nd straight season. This is just the 3rd time in SEC history that this has happened, and the first time since 2008-2009 Alabama (Kirby Smart was present on team as well).

According to draftkings, The Bulldogs have opened as massive 37 point favorites over the Yellow Jackets. There has not been a point total released yet.

Georgia trends

  • Georgia is currently 6-5 against the spread and has covered 4 out of the last 6 games
  • Georgia is 5-3 against the spread vs SEC teams
  • The total has gone UNDER 7 of the last 11 games this season (1 push)
  • The total has gone UNDER 5 out of 8 games against SEC East opponents
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Georgia Tech trends

  • Georgia Tech is currently 5-6 against the spread and has covered 2 out of their 5 games
  • Georgia Tech is 4-4 against the spread vs ACC teams
  • The total has gone UNDER 7 out of the last 11 games this season
  • The total has gone UNDER 4 out of 8 games against ACC opponents

Georgia is currently on a 5 game win streak over the Jackets and lead the all time series 69-39. This will be the first matchup between the 2 teams in Sanford Stadium since 2018 (Game was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic).

3M6A9240
News

PHOTOS: Georgia Survives a Cold Kentucky Road Game

By Brooks Austin
3F849217-45D7-4E29-980B-5031D5B72D1C
Football

Grade Report: UGA Defense Continues to Stack Performances

By Jonathan Williams
95B39564-083F-4CB5-AD5D-BB051D372F24
Football

Grade Report: Offense Grinds Out a Win

By Jonathan Williams
20221112_RRD_UGAAA_02866-X4
News

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: No. 1 Georgia vs Kentucky

By Christian Goeckel
20220917_AJW_FB_SC_2638-X2
News

Georgia vs Kentucky: Live updates

By Christian Kirby II
20221112_RRD_UGAAA_03509-X4
News

Get up; It's Gameday! No. 1 Georgia vs Kentucky

By Christian Goeckel
20221114_AJW_MBB_MIAMI_1124-X2
News

Georgia Defeats Bucknell 65-61

By Christian Kirby II
211016_mlm_fb_kentucky_0238
Football

Score Predictions: Georgia vs Kentucky

By SI Staff