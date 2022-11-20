Georgia vs Georgia Tech Betting Line Opens

The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Kentucky Wildcats in a defensive effort last Saturday to finish their SEC schedule 8-0 for the 2nd straight season. This is just the 3rd time in SEC history that this has happened, and the first time since 2008-2009 Alabama (Kirby Smart was present on team as well).

According to draftkings, The Bulldogs have opened as massive 37 point favorites over the Yellow Jackets. There has not been a point total released yet.

Georgia trends

Georgia is currently 6-5 against the spread and has covered 4 out of the last 6 games

Georgia is 5-3 against the spread vs SEC teams

The total has gone UNDER 7 of the last 11 games this season (1 push)

The total has gone UNDER 5 out of 8 games against SEC East opponents

Georgia Tech trends

Georgia Tech is currently 5-6 against the spread and has covered 2 out of their 5 games

Georgia Tech is 4-4 against the spread vs ACC teams

The total has gone UNDER 7 out of the last 11 games this season

The total has gone UNDER 4 out of 8 games against ACC opponents

Georgia is currently on a 5 game win streak over the Jackets and lead the all time series 69-39. This will be the first matchup between the 2 teams in Sanford Stadium since 2018 (Game was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic).