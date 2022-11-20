Georgia vs Georgia Tech Betting Line Opens
As the No.1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs finish their regular season against in state rival Georgia Tech. We take a look at the opening betting lines.
The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Kentucky Wildcats in a defensive effort last Saturday to finish their SEC schedule 8-0 for the 2nd straight season. This is just the 3rd time in SEC history that this has happened, and the first time since 2008-2009 Alabama (Kirby Smart was present on team as well).
According to draftkings, The Bulldogs have opened as massive 37 point favorites over the Yellow Jackets. There has not been a point total released yet.
Georgia trends
- Georgia is currently 6-5 against the spread and has covered 4 out of the last 6 games
- Georgia is 5-3 against the spread vs SEC teams
- The total has gone UNDER 7 of the last 11 games this season (1 push)
- The total has gone UNDER 5 out of 8 games against SEC East opponents
Georgia Tech trends
- Georgia Tech is currently 5-6 against the spread and has covered 2 out of their 5 games
- Georgia Tech is 4-4 against the spread vs ACC teams
- The total has gone UNDER 7 out of the last 11 games this season
- The total has gone UNDER 4 out of 8 games against ACC opponents
Georgia is currently on a 5 game win streak over the Jackets and lead the all time series 69-39. This will be the first matchup between the 2 teams in Sanford Stadium since 2018 (Game was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic).