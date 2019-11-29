Georgia Football Injury Report: Latest on WR Lawrence Cager

The Georgia Bulldogs had managed to survive an SEC schedule without a serious injury to a key starter, though there has been a litany of reappearances on the injury report this season.

Yesterday in practice however Lawrence Cager suffered a severe ankle injury, and he leads the Injury Report this week headed into Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate as the Dawgs take on Georiga Tech in Atlanta.

Offense:

WR, Lawrence Cager (OUT): He's certainly out this Saturday against Tech and has seemingly ruled himself out of the SEC Championship game and potentially the season.

Saying in an Instagram post:

"Thank you Dawg Nation for all the great moments this past year. My boys know that we going to get that SEC Champ and I'm still with them even if I'm not on the field. Big Dawgs always going to shake back! #GoDawgs" - @lcsmooth - Lawrence Cager's Instagram

WR, Trey Blount (Questionable) - Blount hasn't dressed the last four contests for an unknown reason.

OL, Justin Shaffer (Out) - Shaffer has been in a neck brace for the last month following a neck injury he suffered against South Carolina.

WR, Tommy Bush (Out) - Bush is out due to a sports hernia.

OL, Owen Condon (Out) - Condon was out indefinitely for a lower-leg injury and was seen where a sling for his left shoulder against Texas A & M.

QB, Dwan Mathis (Out) - Mathis is out for the season after having brain surgery this offseason, though he has returned to practice in a limited throwing role.

CB, Tyson Campbell has fought through a toe injury for the better part of the season.

Defense

CB, Tyson Campbell (Probable) - Still battling a toe issue, Campbell has been active for the last three games but DJ Daniel has gotten the start at corner.

DT, Tramel Walthour (Out) - Warthour is out indefinitely.

So, for the most part, a rather healthy ball club headed into the final regular-season game against the Yellow Jackets.

Certainly, Lawrence Cager's latest injury has come at a bad time, but Kirby Smart expects his young freshmen to no longer play like freshmen 11 games into the season. George Pickens has the makings of a number one receiver and Dominick Blaylock has shown signs of explosive play-making ability.