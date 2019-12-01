Bulldog
Georgia Football Injury Update: Latest on D'Andre Swift, Cager Likely Done

Brooks Austin

The Georgia Bulldogs entered Saturday's matchup having known that graduate transfer, Lawrence Cager was likely out for the season following successful ankle surgery on Friday. 

When asked if it were a possibility for Cager to return in a potential playoff scenario or bowl game Smart responded: "It's doubtful." So, ultimately the coach didn't completely rule out a return, but it's highly unlikely at this point. 

As for star running back D'Andre Swift, according to Kirby Smart, this is just the latest of a series of "shoulder contusions" that Swift has dealt with throughout the season. The sentiment from his teammates postgame would suggest there is little concern surrounding his participation next week for the SEC Championship.

Here's the play Swift was injured on in the third quarter. 

Smart went on to praise Swift's toughness after the win saying, "He's a tough kid, he probably could have re-entered the game if he really had to. But at that point, the game was in hand and it was time to rest him." 

Defensively, Devonte Wyatt did not dress out for Saturday's game against Georgia Tech. He was seen in pregame working on lateral agility drills. We are being told it's a lower-body issue, that isn't entirely too concerning. 

Tyson Campbell has continued to play well while continuing to battle his turf-toe injury, even scoring a touchdown on special teams to make things worse late in Saturday's game against Tech. 

Cade Mays was entered back fully into the lineup this weekend after battling an ankle and shoulder issue, getting snaps at both guard and tackle against the Yellow Jackets. He and Jamaree Salyer rotated with Ben Cleveland and Solomon Kindley throughout the majority of the contest. 

The Bulldog Maven spoke with Justin Shaffer in pregame today, and he says he's fine and will be returning to the field eventually. Shaffer has been sidelined with a neck injury since the South Carolina game. The timetable for his return has yet to be determined. 

Apart from that, the Bulldogs are an otherwise healthy football team headed into the biggest game of the year next week against the LSU Tigers. 

