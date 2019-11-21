Bulldog
Georgia Football Injury Report for Texas A&M

Brooks Austin

The Georgia Bulldogs football team has avoided the major injury for the most part. Which is more than some programs around the country can say, unfortunately. 

Though, headed into Saturday's matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies the Bulldogs have a few key starters still battling some nagging injuries. 

Kirby Smart has been fairly consistent about allowing the guys to take as much time as they need to come back 100%. Not to say that Kirby Smart and staff are looking down at their opponent this weekend, but they may use the next two weeks as an opportunity to enter postseason play as healthy as possible. 

With that being said, here's the injury report for this Saturday's game: 

Offense

OT, Cade Mays (Questionable) - Mays exited the Auburn game last weekend after trying to battle through an ankle injury that's been bothering him for a few weeks now. He was limited in practice all week. 

WR, Lawrence Cager (Probable) - Cager's shoulder injury is going to likely have him on this report the remainder of the season. With this being his final season in college, we expect him to at least give it a shot every Saturday. Whether or not he lasts the full game is unknown. 

WR, Trey Blount (Questionable) - Blount hasn't dressed the last three contests for an unknown reason. 

OL, Justin Shaffer (Out) - Shaffer has been in a neck brace for the last few weeks following an injury he suffered against South Carolina. Perhaps he dresses for the home game this weekend, but we don't expect him to play. 

WR, Tommy Bush (Out) - Bush is out due to a sports hernia. 

OL, Owen Condon (Out) - Condon is out indefinitely with a lower leg injury. No timetable is set for his return. 

QB, Dwan Mathis (Out) - Mathis is out for the season after having brain surgery this offseason. 

Defense

CB, Tyson Campbell (Probable) - After battling a nasty turf-toe issue, Campbell returned to the lineup against Missouri, though he played limited snaps in that game. Last week he split duties with DJ Daniel. 

DT, Tramel Walthour (Out) - Warthour is out indefinitely.

