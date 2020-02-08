BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Football Is Returning A Loaded Defense

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia’s defense in 2019 was dominant. Statistically, the Dawgs defense was elite in nearly every major category. Georgia was 3rd in total defense, 1st in scoring defense, 2nd in yards allowed per play, 2nd in yards per carry allowed, 1st in rushing touchdowns allowed, and 2nd in total touchdowns allowed.

As good as Defensive Coordinator Dan Lanning's Bulldog defensive unit was this past season, it's in a position to be even better in 2020 due to an unbelievable amount of returning production.

ESPN's Bill Connelly released an article a couple of days ago that measured the amount of production returning for all 130 FBS football programs on both offense and defense. Georgia was not ranked incredibly high on either the offensive or defensive list in terms of just the raw percentage. Georgia's amount of defensive production returning is set at 80%, which was only good for 21st in the nation. However, when you consider the full context of the numbers and understand how great the Georgia defense was, 80% is scary for the Dawgs' 2020 opponents.

What makes the defensive squad returning to the Classic City in 2020 so impressive is that they lost 3 multiyear starters from 2019 and still have 17 players returning that could be considered starters. Yes, there are only 11 positions on the defensive side of the ball, but Georgia is returning so many experienced players, that did start at one point or another, that the "returning starters" label cannot be contained to the traditional allotment.

USATSI_13763889
Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning have built a juggernaut defensive unit

Kirby Smart raved about the buy-in, the attitude, and the effort of his defensive players last season. The talent and the intangibles of so many Dawgs on D were at such a high level, that the Bulldogs were able to rotate players without hesitation. The sheer number of players that saw key downs for the UGA defense was incredible.

Below we've listed out defensive players that have started for the Dawgs in the past, or played meaningful snaps in every 2019 contest.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Jordan Davis, Malik Herring, Julian Rochester, Devonte Wyatt

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER

Azeez Ojulari, Jermaine Johnson, Nolan Smith

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Monty Rice, Nakobe Dean

SAFETY & STAR

Richard Lecounte III, Mark Webb, Tyrique Stevenson, Divaad Wilson, Lewis Cine

CORNER

Eric Stokes, DJ Daniel, Tyson Campbell

In addition to all of these players, Georgia has several key contributors returning as well.

KEY CONTRIBUTORS

Adam Anderson, Walter Grant, Quay Walker, Channing Tindall, Trezman Marshall, Travon Walker

Add in several blue-chip 2020 signees lead by Kelee Ringo, Jalen Carter, and MJ Sherman, and Georgia will have the most talented collection of Bulldogs on the defensive side of the ball in the Kirby Smart Era.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Aaron Murray Set to Make Debut in XFL

Former Georgia Bulldogs QB, Aaron Murray is set to make his XFL debut this Sunday as the Tampa Bay Vipers take on the New York Guardians.

Brooks Austin

by

Ct33

Ladd McConkey: A Versatile Weapon For Todd Monken and Georgia

Ladd McConkey has outstanding football instincts. Todd Monken has utilized players in the mold of McConkey very well in the past. Georgia has a versatile weapon in this newcomer.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia WR, George Pickens Makes PFF List of Top Returning Receivers

PFF.com released its list of top returning receivers in college football headed into the 2020 season, and Georgia WR, George Pickens comes at number nine.

Chris Allen

by

Bostonfan1967

Two Georgia Bulldogs Named To Preseason All-SEC Team

The preseason accolades continue to roll in for two Georgia Bulldogs as Emerson Hancock and Riley King were named to the Preseason All-SEC Team.

Matt Klug

Georgia Football: Update on the Latest NFL Draft Stock of D'Andre Swift

Former Georgia football running back, D'Andre Swift will be certainly be drafted in the upcoming NFL Draft, but just how high is his stock? And is it rising?

Jordan Jackson

Georgia Football: Ten Former Bulldogs Invited to NFL Combine

The 2019 Georgia football team will have ten former Bulldogs in attendance at this years NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Find out who all was invited.

Brooks Austin

Georgia 2020 Recruiting Breakdown: Another Top Ranked Class for the Bulldogs

The recruiting machine that Kirby Smart has developed shows no sign of slowing down. Georgia secured yet another #1 class in 2020. Bulldog Maven has a full breakdown.

Blayne Gilmer

Daijun Edwards Officially Signs Georgia

Colquitt County Running Back Daijun Edwards has officially signed his Letter of Intent and will play his college football at Georgia.

Brooks Austin

by

TommyE1

WATCH: Kirby Smart Talks 2020 Georgia Recruiting Class

Kirby Smart held a press conference yesterday during National Signing Day. Watch as he spoke to the media about his thoughts on the 2020 recruiting class.

Brooks Austin

Evan Pryor Talks Being a Power 5 Recruit and His Relationship with Georgia

Evan Pryor possesses incredible 4.31 speed and tremendous playmaking ability that has every major program, including Georgia, clamoring to bring him into their program.

Blayne Gilmer