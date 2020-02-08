Georgia Football Is Returning A Loaded Defense

Georgia’s defense in 2019 was dominant. Statistically, the Dawgs defense was elite in nearly every major category. Georgia was 3rd in total defense, 1st in scoring defense, 2nd in yards allowed per play, 2nd in yards per carry allowed, 1st in rushing touchdowns allowed, and 2nd in total touchdowns allowed.

As good as Defensive Coordinator Dan Lanning's Bulldog defensive unit was this past season, it's in a position to be even better in 2020 due to an unbelievable amount of returning production.

ESPN's Bill Connelly released an article a couple of days ago that measured the amount of production returning for all 130 FBS football programs on both offense and defense. Georgia was not ranked incredibly high on either the offensive or defensive list in terms of just the raw percentage. Georgia's amount of defensive production returning is set at 80%, which was only good for 21st in the nation. However, when you consider the full context of the numbers and understand how great the Georgia defense was, 80% is scary for the Dawgs' 2020 opponents.

What makes the defensive squad returning to the Classic City in 2020 so impressive is that they lost 3 multiyear starters from 2019 and still have 17 players returning that could be considered starters. Yes, there are only 11 positions on the defensive side of the ball, but Georgia is returning so many experienced players, that did start at one point or another, that the "returning starters" label cannot be contained to the traditional allotment.

Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning have built a juggernaut defensive unit

Kirby Smart raved about the buy-in, the attitude, and the effort of his defensive players last season. The talent and the intangibles of so many Dawgs on D were at such a high level, that the Bulldogs were able to rotate players without hesitation. The sheer number of players that saw key downs for the UGA defense was incredible.

Below we've listed out defensive players that have started for the Dawgs in the past, or played meaningful snaps in every 2019 contest.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Jordan Davis, Malik Herring, Julian Rochester, Devonte Wyatt

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER

Azeez Ojulari, Jermaine Johnson, Nolan Smith

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Monty Rice, Nakobe Dean

SAFETY & STAR

Richard Lecounte III, Mark Webb, Tyrique Stevenson, Divaad Wilson, Lewis Cine

CORNER

Eric Stokes, DJ Daniel, Tyson Campbell

In addition to all of these players, Georgia has several key contributors returning as well.

KEY CONTRIBUTORS

Adam Anderson, Walter Grant, Quay Walker, Channing Tindall, Trezman Marshall, Travon Walker

Add in several blue-chip 2020 signees lead by Kelee Ringo, Jalen Carter, and MJ Sherman, and Georgia will have the most talented collection of Bulldogs on the defensive side of the ball in the Kirby Smart Era.

