INJURY: Georgia's James Cook Enters Locker Room, Right Hand Injured

James Cook has gone to the sideline after a solid run to the left side. According to Reece Davis of the ESPN Broadcast. Cook stiff-armed a defender with his right hand out on the edge and that could be what led to the injury.

James Cook has been seen running into the locker room for what one would assume to be a further evaluation.

He landed on the arm as well. Cook plays a pivotal role on this offense as the second featured back behind Zamir White and he appeared to be off to a good start to the football game.

Last weekend against Arkansas, Cook rushed seven times for 26 yards and also caught two passes for 10 yards in win at Arkansas...named to the pre-season watch list for the Doak Walker Award (nation's top RB)

In 2019, he played in all 14 games, starting in three...finished with 188 yards on just 31 carries (6.1 avg.), with two TDs...also has 132 yards receiving on 16 catches...scored on a career-long 37-yard run vs. Arkansas State...season-long 19-yard reception vs. Georgia Tech...co-winner of Offensive Most Improved Player Award

Kenny McIntosh will now play a larger role on this offense moving forward. Though through the first half, Georgia's offensive line has dominated so much that it might not even matter for this game.

