Georgia landing JT Daniels could be a season saving move

Jamie Newman enrolled at the University of Georgia with the starting quarterback spot essentially locked up it appeared. Now that the Wake Forrest grad transfer has opted out of the season, JT Daniels deciding to come to Athens could be a season-saving move for Georgia.

When Daniels first announced he would be transferring to Georgia it created a lot of head-scratching. Why go after another transfer quarterback when you just brought in a seasoned college quarterback to fill the void? Well, that question was just answered. A move that once seemed ill-advised has now become "thank god Georgia has JT Daniels".

Kirby has gotten burned in the past for not having enough guys in the quarterback room when Justin Fields announced his transfer to Ohio State University. Looks as if Coach Smart has learned from his mistakes as had he not went and got the former five star out of USC, he may have gotten burned again by making the same mistake he did two years ago.

Let's not get it twisted though. The quarterback battle is not all of sudden over because Newman will no longer be playing. Georgia still has redshirt Freshman D'Wan Mathis who is itching to get his first shot on a college football field along with freshman Carson Beck who was ranked as a four-star coming out of high school.

Kirby Smart could have very easily been left with two quarterbacks who neither one have any experience starting in a college football game. Whereas now, thanks to bringing in JT Daniels, Georgia can pause on hitting the panic button and have two freshman battle it out against a guy who has twelve college games under his belt.

If he hadn't already proved it in his first four seasons as a head coach, Kirby Smart definitely now has shown that he has learned from previous mistakes and will do everything that he possibly can to prevent those happening again. That’s not to mention the addition of Todd Monken and the subsequent loosening of the reigns on the Offense. Coach Smart got ahead of the game, did what he does best, and went out and recruited a former five star, and it is because of that Georgia can take a deep breath and head into the 2020 season without missing a beat.