Georgia Leap Frogged By Florida in Latest AP Poll

The latest version of the AP Top-25 Poll has been released and Georgia lands at the No. 4 spot entering the second week of their season. They were leap frogged by Florida, while Oklahoma dropped to No. 18 in the rankings.

Clemson Bama Florida Georgia Notre Dame Ohio State Auburn Miami Texas Penn State UCF UNC Texas A & M Oregon Cincinnati Miss State Okla State OU Wisconsin LSU Tennessee BYU Michigan Pitt Memphis

I'm never a big proponent of the AP Poll anyways, especially now that the only rankings that truly matter are the College Football Playoff Rankings, but this year with everyone playing their own different predominantly all-conference schedule, it really doesn't mean a lot.

As Florida went to Ole Miss and put up 51 points, 642 yards of total offense, and looked essentially unstoppable for the better part of that football game, you'd expect them to leapfrog Georgia after (37-10) victory over an Arkansas team that finished (1-11) a year ago.

Oklahoma is the biggest loser here. They had playoff aspirations in 2020, as they always do, but for the second straight season, they are upset by a Kansas State team that lost to Arkansas State at home last week.

LSU giving up 641 yards through the air was rather shocking, even without Derek Stingley Jr. on the field, that was unexpected by many. Mississippi State will likely give people some problems this year just because of all the weird things they do. Nobody runs the air raid like Leach, and that 3-3 stack defense causes problems because it's not seen very often.

The other obvious talking point is the Big Ten teams being placed in the mix finally. With Ohio St, Penn State, Wisconsin, and Michigan all making the cut despite not having played a game.

