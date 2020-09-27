SI.com
Georgia Leap Frogged By Florida in Latest AP Poll

Brooks Austin

The latest version of the AP Top-25 Poll has been released and Georgia lands at the No. 4 spot entering the second week of their season. They were leap frogged by Florida, while Oklahoma dropped to No. 18 in the rankings. 

  1. Clemson
  2. Bama 
  3. Florida 
  4. Georgia 
  5. Notre Dame 
  6. Ohio State 
  7. Auburn 
  8. Miami 
  9. Texas 
  10. Penn State 
  11. UCF 
  12. UNC
  13. Texas A&M 
  14. Oregon 
  15. Cincinnati 
  16. Miss State 
  17. Okla State 
  18. OU 
  19. Wisconsin 
  20. LSU 
  21. Tennessee 
  22. BYU 
  23. Michigan 
  24. Pitt 
  25. Memphis

I'm never a big proponent of the AP Poll anyways, especially now that the only rankings that truly matter are the College Football Playoff Rankings, but this year with everyone playing their own different predominantly all-conference schedule, it really doesn't mean a lot. 

As Florida went to Ole Miss and put up 51 points, 642 yards of total offense, and looked essentially unstoppable for the better part of that football game, you'd expect them to leapfrog Georgia after (37-10) victory over an Arkansas team that finished (1-11) a year ago. 

Oklahoma is the biggest loser here. They had playoff aspirations in 2020, as they always do, but for the second straight season, they are upset by a Kansas State team that lost to Arkansas State at home last week. 

LSU giving up 641 yards through the air was rather shocking, even without Derek Stingley Jr. on the field, that was unexpected by many. Mississippi State will likely give people some problems this year just because of all the weird things they do. Nobody runs the air raid like Leach, and that 3-3 stack defense causes problems because it's not seen very often. 

The other obvious talking point is the Big Ten teams being placed in the mix finally. With Ohio St, Penn State, Wisconsin, and Michigan all making the cut despite not having played a game. 

