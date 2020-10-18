SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

The Good, Bad and Ugly from Georgia's Loss to Alabama

Brooks Austin

Leading 24-20 at halftime, Georgia fans were looking forward to the final two quarters of the game. That excited turned to disappointment as Alabama outscored the Bulldogs 21-0 in the second half on the way to a 41-24 victory and handing Georgia its first loss of the season.

Thanks to COVID outbreaks across the SEC, Georgia's game against Kentucky has been moved back one week to October 31, so, the Bulldogs will head into a much-needed bye week, licking their wounds with quite a bit to clean up.

Here's the good, bad, and ugly from Saturday night's game.

The Good

Offensive Line

Georgia's front seven pushed Alabama off the line of scrimmage for the overwhelming majority of the night. They rushed for 145 yards on 30 attempts, a 4.8 yards per carry average, which is impressive. However, because they became embroiled in a shootout with the Crimson Tide, that led offensive coordinator Todd Monken to dial up 40 pass plays in the game.

Defensive Line

Georgia's defensive front seven also did their part. They held Alabama to just 3.4 yards per carry and even applied a respectable amount of pressure on quarterback Mac Jones.

UGA_101720_bennett 3806-M

The Bad

WR Jermaine Burton

This will be a game that Georgia's freshman wideout, Jermaine Burton, will want to forget. He had three drops, and you could make an argument for a fourth on Stetson Bennett's second interception of the game. Burton was Georgia's leading target Saturday night. It was clear that offensive coordinator Todd Monken was relying on Burton, but he didn't meet expectations.

Georgia's halftime adjustments

The Bulldogs had a 24-20 lead at halftime and were shut out in the second half. Whatever the halftime adjustments were, Alabama's were better. It was utter domination in the final 30 minutes by the Crimson Tide.

UGA_101720_warmups 3757-M

The Ugly

Defensive Backs

This was undoubtedly Georgia's biggest test of the season trying to contain the weapons Alabama has at wide receiver. Entering the game, Alabama had three of the top seven receivers in the SEC along with a quarterback completing 80 percent of his passes. The Tide lived up to the bill with Mac Jones passing for 417 yards and four touchdowns.

As for Alabama's wide receivers, Devonta Smith had 167 yards and two scores, while his partner in crime, Jaylen Waddle, totaled 161 yards, including a 90-yard touchdown.

Stetson Bennett

It wasn't pretty. Bennett was 18-for-40 for 268 yards and was intercepted three times. Need more be said about the performance the Mailman delivered against Alabama Saturday night? Yes, there were several dropped passed, and several calls that didn't go Georgia's way on the outside, but Bennett made several poor decisions throughout the night.

Then there were the numerous tipped passes at the line of scrimmage. It was clear from the beginning of the game that Alabama's defensive line was making a point to get their hands in Bennett's throwing lanes. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Alabama

No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide play host to No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM EST on CBS. We have Live Updates.

Brooks Austin

Georgia-Alabama Projected Starting Lineups

As No. 3 Georgia goes on the road to take on No. 2 Alabama Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, we bring you the latest on the starting lineups and injury reports.

Brooks Austin

BREAKING: Nick Saban to Coach Against Georgia

Alabama Nick Saban received at least his third negative test result after testing positive for COVID-19 Wednesday and will be on the sideline coaching against Georgia.

Brooks Austin

Picking The Score: Predictions for George-Alabama

As we always do on Dawgs Daily on SI.com, here are our score predictions as a staff prior to the Georgia and Alabama matchup.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Defensive Players to Watch vs. Alabama

Georgia's vaunted defense faces its biggest test of the season Saturday at Alabama. The Crimson Tide have three outstanding receivers and a fantastic running game.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia Bulldogs Quay Walker Shows Team's Linebacker Depth

With linebacker Monty Rice a game-time decision, Georgia Bulldogs Quay Walker will have the chance to show the team's defensive depth.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Offensive Players To Watch vs. Alabama

As the Georgia Bulldogs head to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide, following are the players to watch for Georgia.

Brooks Austin

What Amarius Mims Brings To Georgia

At 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, Amarius Mims will be staying in the state of Georgia and playing his college football for the Bulldogs. He brings elite skill to UGA.

Brooks Austin

BREAKING: Nick Saban Tests Positive for COVID-19

Alabama head coach, Nick Saban has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 according to multiple reports.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Program Hits it Big with Recruit Amarius Mims

Georgia has secured the commitment of one of the best and largest prospects in the 2021 class, tackle Amarius Mims.

Brooks Austin