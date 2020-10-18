The Good, Bad and Ugly from Georgia's Loss to Alabama

Leading 24-20 at halftime, Georgia fans were looking forward to the final two quarters of the game. That excited turned to disappointment as Alabama outscored the Bulldogs 21-0 in the second half on the way to a 41-24 victory and handing Georgia its first loss of the season.

Thanks to COVID outbreaks across the SEC, Georgia's game against Kentucky has been moved back one week to October 31, so, the Bulldogs will head into a much-needed bye week, licking their wounds with quite a bit to clean up.

Here's the good, bad, and ugly from Saturday night's game.

The Good

Offensive Line

Georgia's front seven pushed Alabama off the line of scrimmage for the overwhelming majority of the night. They rushed for 145 yards on 30 attempts, a 4.8 yards per carry average, which is impressive. However, because they became embroiled in a shootout with the Crimson Tide, that led offensive coordinator Todd Monken to dial up 40 pass plays in the game.

Defensive Line

Georgia's defensive front seven also did their part. They held Alabama to just 3.4 yards per carry and even applied a respectable amount of pressure on quarterback Mac Jones.

The Bad

WR Jermaine Burton

This will be a game that Georgia's freshman wideout, Jermaine Burton, will want to forget. He had three drops, and you could make an argument for a fourth on Stetson Bennett's second interception of the game. Burton was Georgia's leading target Saturday night. It was clear that offensive coordinator Todd Monken was relying on Burton, but he didn't meet expectations.

Georgia's halftime adjustments

The Bulldogs had a 24-20 lead at halftime and were shut out in the second half. Whatever the halftime adjustments were, Alabama's were better. It was utter domination in the final 30 minutes by the Crimson Tide.

The Ugly

Defensive Backs

This was undoubtedly Georgia's biggest test of the season trying to contain the weapons Alabama has at wide receiver. Entering the game, Alabama had three of the top seven receivers in the SEC along with a quarterback completing 80 percent of his passes. The Tide lived up to the bill with Mac Jones passing for 417 yards and four touchdowns.

As for Alabama's wide receivers, Devonta Smith had 167 yards and two scores, while his partner in crime, Jaylen Waddle, totaled 161 yards, including a 90-yard touchdown.

Stetson Bennett

It wasn't pretty. Bennett was 18-for-40 for 268 yards and was intercepted three times. Need more be said about the performance the Mailman delivered against Alabama Saturday night? Yes, there were several dropped passed, and several calls that didn't go Georgia's way on the outside, but Bennett made several poor decisions throughout the night.

Then there were the numerous tipped passes at the line of scrimmage. It was clear from the beginning of the game that Alabama's defensive line was making a point to get their hands in Bennett's throwing lanes.

