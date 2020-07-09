The first domino for fall sports fell yesterday as the Ivy League canceled all fall sports for the remainder of the year. They did not address whether or not there would be a spring football season but rather stated that things would be readdressed in January, but no sooner.

This has obviously sparked conversation throughout the remainder of the college athletic spectrum, including the SEC.

Georgia's athletic director spoke with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Thursday about where things were headed.

"We’re still having our conference calls, and I’m sure it (Ivy League's decision) will be a topic we discuss at the next meeting and ongoing meetings. It’s obviously a sign that things aren’t improving, which is discouraging. But that doesn’t necessarily paint the picture for the rest of the country."

Many will recall the Ivy League was the first to suspend sporting activities this spring, only to be followed by every major collegiate athletic conference.

According to the AJC, McGarity stated that the final decision to continue with the season, alter the season, or suspend the season will be made at the beginning of August.

There's obviously an option to play on an SEC schedule, but even that comes with major challenges in terms of re-scheduling. Though as SI's Tony Barnhardt pointed out in a recent article, there are five Saturdays in October, and four Saturdays in November in which the SEC could hypothetically play a nine-game schedule amongst themselves.

As for a spring version of college football, sure it's something to watch, but what kind of product will schools be able to put on the field? Most NFL eligible football players will likely forgo the season in order to protect their draft positioning anyways.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.