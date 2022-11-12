Georgia vs Mississippi State: Live Updates
As No.1 ranked Georgia looks to clinch the Eastern Division on the road against Mississippi State, we bring you live updates
Georgia will play just their third road game of the season in Starkville, Mississippi against the "air-raid" offense of Mississippi State. A win for the Bulldogs will lock up the Eastern Division and punch their ticket to Atlanta for the 5th time in 6 seasons.
So, as the two Bulldogs of the SEC face off inside Davis-Wade Stadium, we bring you live updates from today's game.
LIVE UPDATES - Georgia vs Mississippi State
Pregame Notes
- AD Mitchell did not travel with the team this week.
- Early reports indicate that the crowd is a 50/50 split
- Nolan Smith will be out the remainder of the season.
- College Gameday Crew (Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit) did not make picks on the game.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Kickoff is set for 7pm EST.
LIVE Scoring Updates
First Quarter
Georgia Football Injury Report vs Mississippi State
- Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.
- Kenny McIntosh (Probable) - McIntosh has been battling through a thigh contusion against Tennessee per Kirby Smart.
- Robert Beal, OLB (Probable) - Suffered a stinger against Tennessee.
- Amarius Mims, OL (Doubtful) - Mims suffered a knee sprain against Florida and did not play against Tennessee.
- Xavier Truss, OL (Questionable) - Truss is battling through a toe injury.
- Adonai Mitchell, WR (Doubtful) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Vanderbilt, Florida, or Tennessee.
- Dominick Blaylock, WR (Limited) - Blaylock suffered a back spasm vs Florida per Kirby Smart.
- Darris Smith, EDGE (Limited) - Smith suffered a head/neck injury during the Florida contest and has returned to practice per Kirby Smart.
- Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery, per Smart.
- Dan Jackson (Shoulder) - OUT for the season after undergoing surgery.
- Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.