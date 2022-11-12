Georgia vs Mississippi State: Live Updates

Georgia will play just their third road game of the season in Starkville, Mississippi against the "air-raid" offense of Mississippi State. A win for the Bulldogs will lock up the Eastern Division and punch their ticket to Atlanta for the 5th time in 6 seasons.

So, as the two Bulldogs of the SEC face off inside Davis-Wade Stadium, we bring you live updates from today's game.

Pregame Notes

AD Mitchell did not travel with the team this week.

Early reports indicate that the crowd is a 50/50 split

Nolan Smith will be out the remainder of the season.

College Gameday Crew (Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit) did not make picks on the game.

Kickoff is set for 7pm EST.

LIVE Scoring Updates

First Quarter