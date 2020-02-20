Georgia Football: NFL Player Comp Series, Jalen Carter

Now, before we get too far into this NFL player comparison for 2020 Georgia signee, Jalen Carter, I want to preface this by saying that the player I will be likening him to is hands down one of the most dominant defensive tackles in the history of the sport.

And though it's slightly unfair to compare an incoming freshman to the two time NFL Defensive Player of the year, Aaron Donald, I do believe that the ceiling for this five-star freshman is indeed that high.

The comparison for the two begins with there ability to reset the line of scrimmage with great pad level and strength at the point of attack. Few defensive linemen play with the type of pad level that Carter and Donald display on tape. And when you consider the fact that Carter didn't exactly grow up on the football field, it's even more daunting for the rest of the SEC.

Bull Rush

Both Jalen Carter and Aaron Donald have an enate ability to attack the chest of offensive linemen, something that they are trained to avoid at all costs. So, how do powerful players such as these two accomplish such a task?

With an electric first step.

The suddenness with which both players explode off the line of scrimmage is rather unparalleled for individuals their size, and though Carter isn't the 4.65 runner in the 40 that Donald is, both are elite in those pivotal first five yards.

WATCH: a side by side comparison of both players:

Their ability to convert speed to power on the interior of the defensive line is unmatched. Sure, you'd expect a 5-star like Carter to display uncommon strength at the high school level, but he's a player that sets up his bull rushes with subtle movements to offset the offensive lineman's feet and balance.

This ability will allow him to continue to overpower even SEC linemen.

Hand Fight

One thing that separates players like Donald and Carter from the rest is not just their physical abilities. Of course, they are both big strong and fast, but what about the intricacies of playing defensive line? How well do you shed blocks once an offensive lineman has landed hands-on?

For a player still developing these skills, Carter has shown the required skillset to break the engagement from offensive linemen, even at the Under Armour All-American events against some of the top high school talents in the country.

Lateral Quickness

It's one thing to be able to reset the line of scrimmage, to be able to hand fight and disengage blockers, but once that occurs do you have the lateral quickness to pursue the ball carrier? And do so flat down the line of scrimmage.

Aaron Donald's explosiveness allows him to turn what would be positive run plays into tackles for loss. This is why since he entered the league in 2014 he's accumulated 117 TFLs, more than any other player in the NFL. In fact, the only player even close to Donald in that allotted time is Khalil Mack... with 86 TFLs.

It's a gift that Carter possesses as well. At 6'3, 300 pounds, Carter can get down the line of scrimmage with the best of them. Something that will translate into disruptive plays at the next level.

Athletic Specimens

Sure, Aaron Donald may not be the biggest defensive lineman to ever play the game at an elite level, but he's out of this world explosive. Something that was well on display at the 2014 NFL Combine when he ran a 4.65 forty yard dash.

And though Carter doesn't have that straight-line speed just yet, he's plenty explosive.

In conclusion, as I mentioned earlier I think it's a bit unfair to place historic expectations on an incoming freshman. However, I don't think it's asinine to think one day soon we might look up and say that Jalen Carter should be the first defensive tackle taken off the board in the NFL Draft.

