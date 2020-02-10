Georgia Football: NFL Player Comp Series, Jermaine Burton

Today, we start our Georgia Football signee's NFL player comparison with Jermaine Burton. The 4-star wide receiver from Atlanta, Georgia by way of Calabasas, California reminds this writer and evaluator of a top NFL wideout.

Jermaine Burton has had quite the eventful four-year high school career, yet no matter the location whether it be at Hapeville Charter as a freshman, IMG as a sophomore, or Calabassas California for the finale, Burton was a constant star.

Immediately dominant as a freshman at Hapeville Charter in Atlanta, Burton credits a lot of his success to the work he's put in with former UGA great, Terrence Edwards.

As a sophomore at IMG, he stood out amongst the top competition available at the high school level here in the Southeast. Only to move out West and continue to dominate at the Prep level.

Burton began working with Edwards as a freshman in high school and the work he's put in truly shows on the field. In my opinion, there is not a high school wide receiver that is better at getting off of press-man coverage than Burton. He's advanced far beyond his years in terms of his release and route running abilities.

This is why his NFL Player comparison for me is one of the best in the league at beating press, Davante Adams. The two wideouts are almost identical in physical stature, both standing around 6'1, 205 pounds, but more importantly, the footwork at the line of scrimmage from both of these guys is out of this world.

Here's a full film breakdown of both Burton and Adams.

As you can see both players are electric at the top of their "stem" in their routes. The suddenness and burst displayed from the two are eerily similar, but it's more than that. Both players stack corners better than most. They not only possess the ability to run by defenders but are crafty enough to keep their bodies between the DB and the ball. Something that is vital when the level of competition increases.

Obviously Burton has a long way to go before he reaches the levels of Davante Adams, but the physical traits and abilities are certainly warranting of the comparison in my opinion.

Burton even shows a bit more straight-line speed than Adams ever did at his age, and seeing as to how Davante Adams was just a 2-star recruit according to 247sports.com, he wasn't as developed as Burton is at this point. It was hard work and a tremendous college career that turned Adams into a second-round pick out of Fresno State.

One thing I can tell you about Burton's game is that you don't become that defined as a receiver at his age without a tremendous work ethic. So, he's got that box checked, now it's about wracking up a first or second round collegiate career.

