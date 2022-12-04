The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs cemented their spot in this years College Football Playoff after dismantling the LSU Tigers defense in a 50-30 victory. This was Georgia’s first SEC title since the 2017 season and second under head coach Kirby Smart.

The game started off about as well as LSU could have hoped. After holding the Bulldogs offense to a 3 and out on their opening drive, the Tigers drove down the field and got into field goal range. Then disaster struck.

A blocked field goal attempt for the Tigers turned into a Bulldogs touchdown after LSU’s kicking team failed to cover the missed kick. The unlucky bounces continued for the Tigers after a Jayden Daniels tipped pass bounced off a receivers helmet into Georgia Linebacker Smael Mo don’s arms on the next few drives.

Stetson Bennett was dialed in today for the Dawgs. After throwing for 4 first half touchdowns through the air, the Georgia quarterback finished the day with 274 yards which could be enough to earn him a spot in New York as a Heisman finalist.

Georgia’s defensive performance could be described as inconsistently dominant. After giving up and early touchdown in the 1st quarter, the Bulldogs tightened up greatly and held the Tigers to just 3 points the rest of the half. The second half saw the Dawgs give up numerous explosive plays and allowed the Tigers to score 20 second half points.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels’ ankle injury seemed to be too much of an issue as he was unable to finish the game. Backup Garrett Nussmeier played the rest of the second half. Nussmeier came in and provided a major spark for the Tigers. Leading them to a touchdown his first possession. Nussmeier finished with 294 yards and 2 touchdowns. His late game efforts would not be enough however, as the Bulldogs offense continued to dominate throughout the day.

Georgia wide out Ladd McConkey suffered what appeared to be an injury to his left leg midway through the 2nd quarter. McConkey was able to walk off on his own power and received treatment in the medical tent. He would not return for the remainder of the game.

Georgia will find out who their opponent will be in the playoff semifinal when the final committee rankings are released tomorrow evening. Though the Bulldogs are almost certain to be no.1, the 4th spot is up for grabs after No. 3 TCU and No.4 USC lost this weekend.