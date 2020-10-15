Georgia Offensive Players To Watch vs. Alabama

The matchup of the year is approaching as the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs head to Tuscaloosa to face the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide. Sunday afternoon, when the Vegas lines opened for the SEC showdown, the Tide was a 6.5-point favorite. Now, without a six-time national championship head coach, Nick Saban, on the sideline for Alabama, the line has moved a full 2.5 points.

So, if the Georgia Bulldogs are going to leave Saturday's matchup with a victory, they will need top-notch performances from the following Bulldogs:

QB Stetson Bennett

Head coach Kirby Smart brought in a new offensive coordinator this offseason for this exact type of game. Alabama has one of the nation's highest-powered offenses, averaging 51.0 points per game, and despite possessing the nation's best defense, Georgia is liable to give up points on Saturday.

For the Dawgs to score enough to win the game, Bennett has to play exceptionally well. Through three games, he is averaging 13.0 yards per completion. Is that going to be enough to score with Alabama in a shootout? Probably not. He's going to have to be much more explosive Saturday night.

WR George Pickens

Pickens has been drawing double teams in every game this season. With Patrick Surtain on the other side of the ball this week, that very well could change. Perhaps Alabama trusts the consensus first-round draft pick to cover Pickens by himself, and if that's the case, Pickens is going to have to win the one-on-one battle enough times for Georgia to win.

Even if he continues to draw double-team coverage, Georgia will still need to manufacture touches to one of their other best weapons.

RBs Zamir White/Kenny McIntosh/Kendall Milton/James Cook

Georgia's running back room has continued to rotate this season. White typically gets the first few series, then Cook, then McIntosh, with Milton sprinkled in the mix. Saturday against Alabama, offensive coordinator Todd Monken will need to ride the hot back to sustain drives.

The Crimson Tide allowed two running backs to eclipse 120 rushing yards a week ago against Ole Miss. Georgia has the firepower to have a similar performance on Saturday.

