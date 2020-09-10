Georgia Picked to Make College Football Playoff

In a year of uncertainties filled surrounding college football, one thing is for certain. There will be a college football playoff, with or without the Big Ten and PAC-12. The college football playoff committee will crown a champion this January, asterisk or not, full Power-5 participation or not.

And which a College Football Playoff taking place comes CFP predictions. Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger have made their preseason selections and Georgia finds themselves in both esteemed college football writer's Final Four.

College Football Playoff Predictions

As you can see, both Forde and Dellenger predict it's going to be Clemson that wins the National title game over Alabama. This will be the 7th iteration of the CFP, and three of the six national title matchups have come down to the Crimson Tide and the Tigers from Clemson, so it's no surprise to see national writers expect to see the same thing in 2020. It's the safe bet at this point.

Both writers see Georgia facing off with Clemson in the Semifinals and ultimately losing to the Tigers. The reason being? Trevor Lawrence. The best remaining quarterback in College Football (with Justin Fields left in the Big Ten and Trey Lance at North Dakota State), has put together quite a career over the last two seasons with the Tigers, making the National Championship game each year. In what's expected to be his final season of college football, it's no wonder he's predicted to come out on top.

So, how does Georgia make the college football playoff in 2020? Well, they are going to have to topple Alabama at least once, or at the very least play them close in both expected matchups — once in Tuscaloosa and presumably in the SEC Championship game.

In a year where the Big Ten and PAC-12 are not involved, it's almost a given that the College Football Playoff committee will be taking two SEC teams, one being the winner of the conference championship and the best of the rest. The nightmare situation for Georgia would have to be losing two Alabama in Tuscaloosa by a large margin, beating Florida in a tight matchup in Jacksonville to win the SEC East, then turning around and losing to Alabama again in the SEC Championship Game and then watching the committee take a one-loss Florida team into the playoff.

