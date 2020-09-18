Just a few months ago, the Georgia baseball team watched two of their top pitchers Cole Wilcox and Emerson Hancock be selected in the 2020 MLB draft. Wilcox was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 3rd round and Hancock was drafted by the Mariners with the 6th overall pick. As the 2021 baseball season inches closer, there is another Georgia pitcher that is on the brink of becoming a first-round draft pick and was named to MLB.com's Top 2021 College prospects list.

Sophomore RHP, Jonathan Cannon, was listed at number ten on the list and he is just what his name advertises. Cannon was impressive during his freshman season as he did not allow a single run in 11 2/3 innings out of the bullpen (it should be reminded that the 2020 season was cut short due to the worldwide pandemic).

Jim Callis said that Cannon last spring was "sitting in the mid-90s and showing signs of a plus slider and changeup, and there's plenty of projection remaining in his 6-foot-6, 207-pound frame." Major league ball clubs are always in need of guys that can bring the heat as well as a plethora of pitch types to choose from. Being just a sophomore, there is a good chance Cannon adds some more speed to his fastball and another pitch or two maybe to his arsenal.

If Cannon plays up to his expectations he most likely will be playing his last college baseball season in 2021. He will definitely be an important asset for Georgia's pitching rotation after losing a good number of arms to the draft this year. It will be very vital for the Bulldogs to have guys like Cannon to fill those gaps if they want to have a shot at making a run at the College World Series. If Cannon can hold his own like he did his first year of college baseball he very well could be a top round pick in next year's MLB draft.

Similar to Cole Wilcox's situation a year ago, Cannon will be a draft-eligible sophomore, which creates tremendous leverage for a player.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.