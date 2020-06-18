Georgia Redcoat Band to replace "Tara's Theme"

In a time of reckoning and change in America, The University of Georgia and the Georgia Board of Regents is examining all things surrounding the environment and culture of Georgia, in efforts to bring about positive change and remove symbols of oppression or anything that could be attributed to racism or bigotry. These measures include taking a look at what songs Georgia's Redcoat Band will play in the fall.

On Wednesday night, The UGA Redcoat Band twitter account posted a message from Brett Bawcum, Georgia's acting director. The message first talks about the school's desire to "extend opportunities to more Black and minority students", specifically in the band.

Furthermore, Bawcum stated that he let the Hodgson School of Music director Dr. Pete Jutras and Redcoat Band Alumni Association president Dave Hanson know that the band will no longer play "Tara's Theme".

"Tara's Theme" is the opening music for 1939 film, "Gone with the Wind". John Ridley of Los Angeles Times recently described this film as "a film that glorifies the antebellum south. It is a film that, when it is not ignoring the horrors of slavery, pauses only to perpetuate some of the most painful stereotypes of people of color."

Bawcum also noted that the Georgia's decision to remove "Dixie" from the band's name in 1971 was historical reminder to make decisions like this one in today's era.

Instead, the band will now play a post game song that all Georgia fans should be able to get behind: "Georgia on My Mind".

Bawcum closed the message by stating, "I value tradition, but I value creating a welcoming environment much more."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.