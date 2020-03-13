Georgia Spring Football Practice Postponed

960 The Ref had Georgia's Athletic Director Greg McGarity on this morning to clarify the impact of the Coronavirus cancellations, suspensions, and postponements on Georgia's athletic programs. Yesterday the NCAA announced that all Winter and Spring sports would no longer be playing their championship contests. Yes, March Madness and the College World Series for 2020 are officially not going to take place. The next question at hand was pertaining to spring football practice. McGarity addressed this in the interview.

Georgia's AD officially stated that Georgia's spring football practices will not start on March 17th as was originally planned as of yesterday. Students are being encouraged to go home if possible and classes are suspended at Georgia for at least two weeks. With all of that going on, McGarity eluded to the fact that not only would it not be a "good look" to continue on with spring football, but that there are all kinds of logistical concerns with travel and some student-athletes returning from spring break. Also the health of the players, coaches, and support staff has to be paramount.

There was no official word on the G-Day which is scheduled to take place on April 18th. However, one can assume with the direction that all of the precautions due to the global pandemic have been going, G-Day is unlikely to take place on that day.

NFL organizations are putting restrictions on the travel of their scouts and coaches as well. This will probably impact the pro day that Georgia had scheduled for it's prospective NFL players on March 18th. Things are changing rapidly and safety precautions in hopes of containing the virus are at the forefront of everyone's mind at this time.

