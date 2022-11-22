Skip to main content

Georgia Outlasts St. Joseph’s 66-53

The Georgia Bulldogs emerged victorious over St. Joseph’s despite another poor 2nd half.

It was once again a tale of 2 halves for the Georgia Bulldogs as they improved to 4-1 after defeating the St. Joseph’s Hawks 66-53 and increasing their win streak to 3 games. Georgia is just 2 wins away from already tying their wins total from the previous season. 

The Bulldogs began the game with a dominant start as they raced to a 13-4 lead, led by gaurd Kario Oquendo’s 7 points in the 1st 10 minutes. Oquendo was unavailable in Georgia’s previous game against Bucknell, and was a major contributor to Georgia’s success. He would lead the Bulldogs tonight with 16 points.

Junior gaurd Jabri Abdur-Rahim was also a major contributor for the Bulldogs tonight. Abdur-Rahim scored 12 points in the 1st half  after he made 3 three-pointers. He was however held scoreless in the second half in what was a poor 2nd half shooting performance by the entire team.

The Hawks were led by a triplet of players to reach 10 tonight and while the two teams were similar in their field goal percentage and turnovers. Georgia’s dominant rebounding performance gave Georgia a massive edge throughout the game.

Georgia maintained their lead the entire first half and went to the locker room up 38-15 after shooting over 41% from the field. 

The second half saw Georgia’a 23 point lead quickly shrink to 16 before the Bulldogs scored again. Georgia was not nearly as effective shooting and allowed for St. Joseph’s to cut the lead down to 8 at one point. 

St. Joseph’s continued to outscore Georgia in the 2nd half. However a 23 point deficit proved to be too much to overcome and Georgia pulled away in the final minutes to emerge victorious.

Georgia will continue tournament play in Daytona Beach, Florida against UAB tomorrow afternoon at 6:30. This game will be the “host” championship game of the tournament. 

