Georgia Baseball Still Undefeated after Close Double Header with Santa Clara

The Dawgs got off to a slow start against the Broncos at Foley Field in game one of today's doubleheader, failing to record a run until the 6th inning. RHP Cole Wilcox pitched six innings for the Bulldogs, posting 7 strikeouts while only giving up 3 runs.

Georgia finally got it going on offense in the 6th as LF Riley King flied out to right, scoring Cam Shepherd from third.

In the 7th, Wilcox was replaced by RHP Michael Polk who pitched for one inning. Polk started a bit slow with a walk but then finished the inning by retiring the next three batters. In the bottom of the seventh, PH Ben Anderson recorded a Sac Bunt, Connor Tate scoring on the play. One at-bat later, 2B Buddy Floyd hit an RBI single to left field, with Chaney Rogers scoring tying the game (3-3).

In the 8th, LHP Ryan Webb came out on fire striking out all three batters he faced. His 8th inning performance was only the beginning of Webb’s heroics as he recorded another strikeout in the 9th and made a diving catch off the mound to record the second out before finishing off the last batter.

After both teams went scoreless in the 8th and 9th, an error at first by the Dawgs allowed an RBI double from Jake Macnichols on the following play. The play could’ve ended much worse if it weren’t for the acrobatics of left fielder Tucker Bradley for keeping the ball inside the park preventing a three-run homer even though he was unable to hold on to the ball. Webb finished off the side with back to back strikeouts.

In the bottom of the 10th, RF Riley King reached on a fielder’s choice, Cam Shepherd scoring. Neither team scored in the 11th and after Webb retired the side with a strikeout and two groundouts, LF Tucker Bradley was up to the plate. He took the first pitch and blasted a walk-off homer to left-center, giving the Dawgs the win in game one 5-4.

Game Two

In game two the Dawgs, again, started off with cold bats but the story of this game was the first career start for Freshman RHP Will Childers. After a single to right, Childers struck out three straight batters with relative ease. In the second, he recorded another strikeout and two groundouts.

The ballgame remained scoreless after 3, thank to LF Riley King snagging a beautiful diving catch for the Dawgs.

In the top of the 4th, Childers had a rough inning, walking the first batter and advancing him to second after a wild pitch. The Broncos’ Matt Jew hit an RBI single to left, McCarthy scoring. Childers was then replaced by LHP Justin Glover who got the Dawgs out of a jam, stranding two Broncos on base. An unpretty fourth aside, Childers had a very impressive first outing and is a welcome addition to the Dawgs loaded pitching staff.

In the bottom of the fourth, Tucker Bradley hit a single to right, recording at least one hit in all seven games played this year. The Dawgs failed to score in the 4th but the bats got hot starting in the 5th with an RBI fly out from Ben Anderson, Sullivan scoring. In the 6th, 3B Garrett Blaylock moonballed a solo shot to center, tallying a team-high 4 HRs on the year, three of which occurring this week.

Glover was replaced in the 7th by LHP Tucker Bradley after 3.2 innings, giving up zero runs and being credited the win. The Dawgs then lit up the scoreboard in the bottom of the 7th, posting 3 runs on a 2 RBI single from CF Ben Anderson (3rd RBI on the day) and a Sac Fly from SS Cam Shepherd.

The Dawgs scored again in the 8th, winning the game 6-1 as Tucker Bradley finished off the game recording 4 total strikeouts, a career-high.

Speaking to the MVP of the day, DH/P Tucker Bradley he was visibly excited saying “I think that was my first walk-off homer. It brought out the little kid in me.” Coach Strickland was proud of his team's performance pointing to the number of veterans on this team and how talented this bullpen is. “Building up a staff like the one we have here is how you win championships.” The Dawgs have pitched with 13 guys so far this season, Strickland adding that the list could lengthen to 14 tomorrow as the Dawgs finish off a four-game weekend in Athens tomorrow. Georgia finishes its series with Santa Clara tomorrow at 1PM.