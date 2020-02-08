BulldogMaven
Preview: Georgia Basketball Tries to Snap Out of It Against Alabama

Chris Allen

The Georgia Bulldogs (12-10) take on the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-10) tonight inside the Steg. WIth the Dawgs being 2-7 in SEC play, this is as much of a “must need” win as it gets if the team hopes to make it to the NCAA Tournament.

The story of this season, unfortunately for the Dawgs, has been blown leads. Georgia has suffered two losses in the past week where they led by twenty or more points, most recently to Florida in Gainesville. Early on in the season, it appeared that the defense would be the strong suit for this young team but as of late that defense has crumbled in the second half.

The keys to tonight's game are getting a strong lead early, and sustain that lead by not throwing up ill-advised threes. Instead, they need to drive the ball more into the paint against an Alabama team that has struggled with some of the same issues.

As long as Georgia contains Kira Lewis Jr. (G), who leads the team in points and assists, the Dawgs should be able to get it done tonight in the Steg. However streaky, this Georgia team is electric and has seen some of the highest basketball attendance at UGA in years. 

Head Coach, Tom Crean

Tonight is crucial for Tom Crean and the Bulldogs to get back on track with only 8 games left in SEC play, two of those games being against (20-2) Auburn and another away at the (17-5) LSU Tigers.

Season Leaders:

PPG:

  • UGA: Anthony Edwards, G 19.9
  • Bama: Kira Lewis Jr., 16.5

Rebounds:

  • UGA: Rayshaun Hammonds, F 7.5
  • Bama: John Petty Jr., G 7.4

Assists:

  • UGA: Sahvir Wheeler, G 4.4
  • Bama: Kira Lewis Jr., G 4.6

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

