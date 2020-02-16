BulldogMaven
Georgia Football: Update on the Latest NFL Draft Stock of Isaiah Wilson

Jordan Jackson

Isaiah Wilson was a huge signing for the Georgia Bulldogs, both literally and figuratively. It's not often that the Georgia Football program, or any SEC school, is able to land a prospect out of Brooklyn, New York. Wilson chose the Dawgs over Alabama, Michigan, Florida State and 25 other schools who offered him a scholarship.

The mammoth Isiah Wilson stands at 6'7 350 pounds. A member of the 2017 recruiting class, he was the number one ranked player in the state of New York and the number five offensive tackle in the country. Wilson ranked 16th overall, among High School Football players in the US. So it was a huge coup for the Georgia Football coaches to convince him to bring his talents to the deep south.

New York's Mr. Football as a senior in High School, Isaiah Wilson was redshirted during his first year in Athens due to a surplus of talent at the offensive tackle position. NFL first-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn and future top-15 pick Andrew Thomas protected the edged for the Georgia Bulldogs, so it was smart for UGA to preserve a year of Wilson's eligibility.

As a redshirt freshman, Isaiah Wilson stepped into the starting lineup at right tackle and never looked back. He started every game for the Dawgs top-notch offensive line. Wilson was named as an All-SEC Freshman and a Freshman All American for his stellar play. He was also given a team award for most improved offensive player, for his hard work and development.

OT, Isaiah Wilson
OT, Isaiah Wilson

This past season Isaiah Wilson continued to step up his game. He played in 11 games with 10 starts, with the only games he missed being due to a lower-body injury. He was a key blocker for the Georgia Bulldogs vaunted power running attack, while also doing a solid job of keeping Jake Fromm upright in the pocket. Following the season, Wilson was named to the All-SEC Second Team.

The team preserving a year of eligibility for Isaiah Wilson did not quite pay off for the Georgia Bulldogs, because to the surprise of some, he declared for the 2020 NFL Draft. After two great seasons, in which he played in 95 percent of the team's offensive snaps, let's check his draft stock, to see if the decision for Isaiah to go pro was a "wise" one.

NFL Draft Stock

Mock Drafts

  • Matt Miller Bleacher Report: Round 2, Pick 50 Chicago Bears
  • R.J. White CBS: Round 2, Pick 62 Seattle Seahawks *projected trade
  • Chad Rueter NFL.com: Round 3, Pick 71 San Diego Chargers

Ranking Among Offensive Tackle Prospects

  • Kevin Hanson SI.com: Number 7 OT

  • ESPN Best Available: Number 7 OT

  • Scouts' Inc: Number 7 OT

The consensus among NFL Draft gurus is that Isaiah Wilson is a top-10 offensive tackle. His range is expected to be from a mid-second-round pick to an early third-round selection. Wilson is a powerful mauling blocker. He's an old school style right tackle, with more than ideal size, strength, and nastiness. The type of right tackle a team would want to run behind when it needs to ensure a first down on the ground.

If there is a weakness in the game of Isaiah Wilson, it would be that he sometimes struggles to stop top-notch speed rushers from turning the corner. This is mostly due to footwork issues. Wilson can certainly improve his draft stock by showing elite athletic ability for his size at the upcoming NFL Combine. The agility drills will be key. This would give him scheme versatility as many zone-blocking teams are now looking for bigger linemen that can get out in space. If Wilson doesn't fare well as a tackle in the NFL, he could always move inside as a power guard who also has the ability to pull and lead a convoy to the edge of a defense.

Kyle Crabbs Draft analyst for The Draft Network offers this assessment of Isaiah Wilson:

"Isaiah Wilson projects as a developmental starting right tackle in the NFL. Wilson brings a desirable level of power in the run game and workable tools to become a viable starter but needs significant attention to the small details of playing offensive tackle if he is to succeed in the pros. Wilson needs significant improvement in his punch placement and footwork to mask some movement restrictions that will create headaches if he sees the field too early."

Isaiah is still a bit of a blank canvas at this point, seeing only two seasons of action in the SEC trenches. He has the size and natural athletic talent that just can't be taught. He incredibly saw snaps as a Wildcat quarterback in High School. Ultimately he should be a very intriguing prospect, to a team with a good offensive line coach. 

