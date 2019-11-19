Bulldog
Georgia Basketball: Bulldogs Take on Unbeaten Georgia Tech

Brent Wilson

After a 3-game stint against mid-major schools, the Bulldogs will have their first power-five test against the rival Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Yellow Jackets have gotten off to a somewhat surprising start with a road-win against NC State and a convincing win over Elon. 

This match-up will serve as a benchmark for both squads.

Recently, Georgia has had Georgia Tech's number, winning the last 4 meetings, all by double-digits. 

With the Bulldogs being at home, ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives them a 56% chance to move to 4-0

For Georgia Tech, they've gotten out to the hot start with high-level defense. Coming into the game, the team is forcing 18 turnovers per game. Georgia has struggled with ball-handling in the past, but with the additions made in the backcourt, they'll be able to counter defenses like Georgia Tech's. 

While Tech's defense looks the part so far, they haven't faced a high-powered offense like Georgia's. Led by Anthony Edwards (19.7 PPG), UGA is scoring 95.3 PPG. If the Jackets give the Bulldogs high percentage shots and allow them to create ball movement, they'll be in trouble. As for Georgia, they cannot afford to let Michael Devoe (22 PPG) get going.

When you have two relatively even teams the game generally comes down to rebounding. These teams are averaging very similar totals at the moment (Georgia- 42.7 RPG and Georgia Tech- 44 RPG). Rayshaun Hammonds (11.7 RPG), led the team with a 14-rebound performance last Friday. Georgia's going need to guys like Hammonds, Amanze Ngumezi, and Rodney Howard to flock to the boards to gain an advantage over Georgia Tech. 

USATSI_11888537
Georgia has won the last (4) matchups with the Yellow Jackets

Game prediction:

Looking at the statistics and rosters of the two teams, this match-up seems to be even. The deciding factor will be rebounding. Georgia has all of the talent to score at will, but they'll need to limit Georgia Tech's second-chance points to keep them out of this one.

Look for this one to stay close throughout the first 30 minutes, and expect a lot of lead changes. However in the last 10 minutes, if Anthony Edwards and Sahvir Wheeler can boost the offense late like they have in the past, Georgia will be able to pull away at the end. 

Tom Crean and the Bulldogs will use the home atmosphere and offensive dominance to overpower the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia 87, Georgia Tech 79

