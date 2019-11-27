Georgia vs Georgia Tech: Predicting the Breakout Performers for the Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs have won 22 out of the last 29 matchups between these schools dating back to 1990, which also happens to be the last claimed national championship team between the two.

Though if you ask Colorado, the 1990 championship belongs to them, not Georgia Tech. For you younger folks there was actually a time where neither the BCS of College Football Playoffs existed. Teams just kind of awarded themselves the championship based on the AP and Coaches Poll.

Nowadays, Georgia is the school in the perennial battle for a playoff spot, and Georgia Tech is in the midst of a rebuilding season at 3-8.

As Georgia is set to take on the Yellow Jackets as a 29.0 point road favorite, here are our predictions for breakout performers:

Matt Klug - RB, Zamir White

My breakout performer against Tech this week is redshirt freshman RB Zamir White. This one is more of a gut-feeling prediction. I have no numbers or stats to back it up - other than the 29.0 point spread - but I do expect more guys like Zamir to get some good playing time on Saturday. If the Dawgs can pull away with a decent lead, expect Kirby to pull guys like Swift and Herrien to keep them healthy for next week’s showdown with LSU. This will pave the way for Zeus to rack up some yards, and maybe even a couple of scores.



Brent Wilson - QB, Jake Fromm

While this could be looked at as the “lazy” pick, there’s a good chance Jake Fromm will get things going against Georgia Tech. He’s had somewhat of a slump recently in the past 3 games, causing a reason for concern heading into the SEC Championship Game in less than 2 weeks. However, Georgia Tech is allowing over 30 points per game and is giving up over 200 passing yards a game against the mediocre ACC slate. Georgia should find ways for Fromm to make plays and give him the confidence boost he needs to go into the upcoming matchup against #2 LSU.

Jordan Jackson - RB, Zamir White

My breakout Dawg for Clean Old Fashioned Hate is running back Zamir White. In a game in which the 10-1 Georgia Bulldogs should Dominate the 3-8 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, there will be plenty of opportunities for reserves to play. There will also be plenty of rushing yards available, against a porous Tech defense that allows a whopping 215 yards per game on the ground. Expect White to set the tone for laying claim to the starting running back job next season, with his first career 100-yard rushing game. This will allow superstar D'Andre Swift to get some much-needed rest and avoid additional wear and tear on his body in preparation for the monumental SEC Title Game matchup against LSU. Zamir White will break out this week, but soon great performances from the running back affectionately nicknamed "Zeus" will be a common occurrence.

Brooks Austin - OLB, Nolan Smith

Georgia will need to find a secondary pass rusher ASAP with the matchup against the pass-happy LSU Tigers looming around the corner and who better to be that wingman alongside Azeez Ojulari than the former #1 player in the nation, Nolan Smith? Smith has played sparingly throughout the season, typically entering the game on third and longs, but with Saturday's game set to be a lopsided one Smith should get a lion's share of the work. Look for Nolan Smith to break out this weekend and add onto his 2.5 sacks on the season.